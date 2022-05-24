She also talks about her lightsaber hilt and which of her friends asked her for spoilers.

With director Deborah Chow’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series arriving on Disney+ this week, I got to speak with Moses Ingram about making the newest Star Wars series. If you’ve seen the Obi-Wan trailers, you know Ingram plays Inquisitor Reva, and she’s on the hunt for the Jedi. During the interview, Ingram talked about what Star Wars fans would be surprised to learn about the making of Obi-Wan Kenobi, what it was like going to Jedi school with Ewan McGregor, why she can’t pick a favorite episode, if she got to pick her lightsaber hilt, and which of her friends and family kept asking her for spoilers.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is set ten years after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and also stars Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader. In addition, the cast is made up of Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

The series premieres exclusively on Disney+ on Friday, May 27, with the first two episodes. Following the premiere, the series will stream weekly on Wednesdays, until the finale on Wednesday, June 22.

Watch what she had to say in the player above, and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official Obi-Wan synopsis.

Moses Ingram

What would surprise Star Wars fans to learn about the making of Obi-Wan?

What was it like getting to train to use a lightsaber?

Did she get to pick her lightsaber hilt?

Did she try and take her lightsaber home from set?

Which episode was her favorite and why?

Which of her friends and family kept asking her for spoilers?

Here's the official synopsis:

Obi-Wan Kenobi begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. Obi-Wan Kenobi is directed by Deborah Chow who is also the showrunner and an executive producer. The executive producers also include Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Ewan McGregor and Joby Harold. For the series, the director and Lucasfilm assembled an impressive roster of filmmakers, including director of photography Chung-Hoon Chung, co-production designers Todd Cherniawsky and Doug Chiang, editors Nicolas De Toth and Kelley Dixon, costume designer Suttirat Anne Larlarb, visual effects supervisor Patrick Tubach, stunt coordinator JoJo Eusebio, Natalie Holt, who scored the series, and John Williams, who wrote the original Obi-Wan theme.

