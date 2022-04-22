John Williams returned to compose a new theme for Obi-Wan, the only legacy character he hadn't written music for.

Natalie Holt, who will make history as the first woman to compose the score for a live-action Star Wars project with the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series, spoke about collaborating with her childhood hero John Williams and honoring Star Wars tradition with her music in an interview with Vanity Fair.

Holt, who previously composed themes for the Loki series, said that she is “thrilled to be mentioned in the same breath as John Williams,” who “basically narrated (her) childhood.” Williams returned to compose a new theme for the exiled Obi-Wan, who is played in the series by a returning Ewan McGregor. His iconic "Duel of the Fates" track was also used in the teaser. Holt said that all her music is still “under wraps,” and described Williams’ new theme as “reflective” and “entirely appropriate.” She added, “It’s wistful, but there’s an element of hope to it.” The show is set ten years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith.

A trained violinist, Holt revealed some more details about the music she’s written for the series. In her own words:

"I think it’s an emotional score, and it does have its roots in the Star Wars tradition a little more than The Mandalorian does. We had a collection of 250 horns and flutes, and I used this hunting horn in the score. We’re also blending the orchestra with some more modern synths sounds as well. It’s definitely what we’re used to and a few new elements."

Holt said that the key is to reinterpret Earthly sounds in an otherworldly setting. She continued:

"There are some Latin influences in one of the planets. There’s some Thai, Hong Kong, some sounds that are more Eastern. Definitely you take flavors from around the world, and then try and turn them into something…otherworldly. You’re on Star Wars, you’re scoring a planet, it has to have scale."

Obi-Wan Kenobi is the third live-action Star Wars series for the Disney+ streaming service, following The Mandalorian (which is entering its third season) and The Book of Boba Fett. McGregor played the character in three Star Wars prequel films, and according to Holt, has “delivered the performance of his career” in the series. Disney has big plans to expand the Star Wars universe on the small screen, as it retools its approach in theaters following the rather lackluster conclusion to the sequel trilogy. In the pipeline are Ahsoka, Andor, The Acolyte, Lando and Rangers of the New Republic.

Also starring Hayden Christensen and Joel Edgerton, Obi-Wan Kenobi debuts on May 27, and will run for six episodes.

