With the debut of the final episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi, new merchandise surrounding the show has been unveiled and features some fan-favorite characters from the show such as the droid NED-B which are now available for Star Wars fans to pre-order.

The fan-favorite droid, who first appeared in the Kenobi series as a companion to Tala Durith, will be released as a 6-inch figure under the Star Wars The Black Series line of highly detailed action figures by Hasbro. The 6-inch NED-B action figure includes a high-detailed likeness to the character from the show featuring small intricate details that bring the droid to life such as the small hints of rust on the figure. The figure also comes with a hammer accessory which the character used in the show. The figure is available to pre-order and will be released this fall for $33.99.

Alongside NED-B, other characters from the show that are included in The Black Series include Obi-Wan Kenobi, Reva, Darth Vader, Tala in her imperial officer uniform, the Grand Inquisitor, Fifth Brother, and Fourth Sister.

In addition to the release of NED-B, another product for Star Wars fans to look out for is a build-your-own Inquisitor double-bladed lightsaber, seen used by the Inquisitors such as Reva in the series. Fans of the series, both young and old, will have the chance to put the lightsaber together by themselves and access a variety of different features such as lights and sounds. The Inquisitor lightsaber will be available for fans to purchase this fall. The lightsaber will be priced at $66.99.

Another set of figures for fans to keep an eye out for is the Vintage Collection Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Multipack. The set of figures that the pack will come with includes Obi-Wan Kenobi himself, wearing his outfit from Tibidon Station, coming with accessories such as his signature lightsaber. Another figure the pack comes with is Teeka, a Jawa that Kenobi trades with in the first episode of the show. Teeka also comes with a blaster among other accessories. Alongside Kenobi and Teeka, the multipack will also include Purge Trooper, dawning black and red armor. The highly detailed figure also comes with a blaster accessory. The multipack set will be available for $50.99.

It remains unknown if other characters from the series, such as Leia, will receive their own figures, but with the characters like NED-B added to the toyline, fans can expect more new characters from a galaxy far, far away in the near future. All figures are now available for pre-order.

All episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are now streaming on Disney Plus.