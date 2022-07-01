For even the most casual of Star Wars fans, it should come as no surprise that Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) and Anakin/Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen/James Earl Jones) survive the events of Obi-Wan Kenobi. After all, the series’ primary characters both originally made their debut in filmic events that occur several years after this miniseries ends. One might assume, then, that the show suffers from a lack of suspense if they know the leads’ lives are not at risk. As any viewers of fandom-oriented properties know, questions of stakes are often synonymous with whether characters’ lives are at risk. Obi-Wan Kenobi offers a different vision of stakes by centering emotional depth rather than survival for its highest points of tension.

Now, this is not to say that life-or-death stakes are completely absent from the show. Characters introduced in the series, like Tala (Indira Varma) and Reva (Moses Ingram), feel far less “safe” throughout. In a Star Wars universe where any character can be spun off into their own future escapade, there is still suspense in knowing if a new character will end the series in a position to go on their own adventure. However, the legacy characters viewers are far more likely to be invested in are not characterized by their potential survival since audiences know how their stories will ‘end.’

Rather, the highest points of tension in the series come from the moments that add character dimensionality by filling in the gaps between events with which viewers are already familiar. If someone is watching Obi-Wan Kenobi, chances are they already feel connected to these characters. The show thus uses this emotional connection to its advantage by rewriting what audiences might think they know about them. This is most evident in the relationship between Obi-Wan and Anakin/Darth Vader. At the end of the second episode, “Part II,” the audience learns that Obi-Wan did not know Anakin was still alive. Presumably, Obi-Wan believed Anakin died after their climactic confrontation in Revenge of the Sith. The swelling horror-esque score and increasing close-ups of McGregor indicate that this revelation is overwhelming for Obi-Wan. Suddenly, Obi-Wan believes there might be hope in saving his former friend. Even if audiences know that the show is leading to a climactic confrontation between the two, each encounter is now constructed with much more drastic emotional stakes.

Their first major confrontation at the end of “Part III” raises the show’s emotional impact by acknowledging that there is more at stake between the two characters than life or death. Their encounter ends with Vader using the Force to drag Obi-Wan through a raging fire. Vader says, “Now you will suffer.” Clearly, Vader is not interested in killing Obi-Wan, but in torturing him. Vader thus retains a deep emotional connection to Obi-Wan and wants to extract revenge in a way that destroys his soul, not his life. Depicting their attachment to one another ratchets up the ante by creating suspense in wondering how they will end up in their relatively detached states in A New Hope.

The reconfiguring of their relationship builds to their final confrontation midway through “Part VI.” In this battle, Obi-Wan strikes through Vader’s helmet, exposing a portion of his scarred face. Obi-Wan calls his name with desperation, nearly begging him to recognize his former self. Vader responds, “Anakin’s gone. I am what remains.” As he delivers this line, his voice wavers between his unmasked and masked timbre. Obi-Wan wells up, demonstrating how devastating this moment is for Anakin’s former master. Obi-Wan apologizes to Anakin through tears, heart wrenchingly realizing Anakin has lost the last shred of humanity that he still had. Obi-Wan says, “Goodbye, Darth,” as he leaves the scene. Any hope created by the revelation in “Part II” that Anakin could find redemption is dead.

By drawing on viewers’ established relationship with these characters and by adding complexity to their interactions, the series uses emotion (buoyed by excellent performances) to center stakes beyond life and death. Obi-Wan Kenobi does not need to center suspense built on not knowing a character’s fate because it wrings tension out of complicating the dynamic between two beloved characters. True, if viewers have no investment in either primary character the emotional stakes are certainly less dire, but for the series’ target audience, Obi-Wan Kenobi demonstrates how to create high stakes without risking lives.