Obi-Wan Kenobi has released in its entirety on Disney+, but that doesn't mean we have to save goodbye to our favorite characters quite yet. There is now a new series of PopSockets that include Ewan McGregor's Ben Kenobi, Moses Ingram's Reva, and more to have your phone share your love for the Jedi forced into the sands of Tatooine. You can buy them at the official PopSocket website and they each run for $17.00.

The series ranges from images of Ben to Reva with her lightsaber and even a battle between Obi-Wan Kenobi and his old Padawan, Darth Vader. The one that truly just destroyed me is one of Darth Vader that is titled "I Am What You Made Me," which is a line that Anakin says to Obi-Wan when the two first see each other in the series. So if you want a constant reminder of that pain in your life, you're more than welcome to it.

"Hello there! Meet your new favorite Star Wars PopGrip! This PopGrip features Jedi Master, Obi-Wan Kenobi," the Obi-Wan Kenobi PopSocket description says, and it's just a perfect addition to any Star Wars fan's collection but also for those of us who aren't quite yet over the series.

Image via Popsocket

Obi-Wan Kenobi was a long time coming for fans of the prequel trilogy. Getting to see McGregor and Hayden Christensen back together and exploring the pain that these two characters share was a lot and it still doesn't feel real that we got the series from the direction of the incredible Deborah Chow. So adding a PopSocket of your favorite character to your collection does help to fix the hole in our hearts that Obi-Wan Kenobi left.

What's so great about these PopSockets is that they range in who you can have on yours! While she was frightening throughout the first part of the series, Reva was one of the more fascinating characters and so getting to represent her arc on your phone? A delight. Or maybe you want to bring that fight between Anakin and Ben to your daily routine, then you can get the Pop that features the two of them clashing lightsabers at each other. Whatever PopSocket you choose, it is a perfect gift for a Star Wars fan in your life or just for yourself because who doesn't want to keep the Obi-Wan Kenobi love going on? Check out more images below: