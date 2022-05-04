Disney+ on Wednesday (Star Wars day!) debuted a new poster for the upcoming live-action Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi. The poster is an accompaniment to a thrilling new trailer that further teased the show, after the first trailer that was released last month.

The show takes place 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

The new poster features Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan front-and-center, as he lives in exile on the planet Tatooine, watching over a young Luke Skywalker. The poster also teases the return of Darth Vader, who appears to be standing on a cliff, wielding his red Lightsaber under the dual suns of Tatooine. There’s little that can be gauged from the new promotional material, but if the show is able to tap into the complex relationship that Obi-Wan and Vader have always shared, and Obi-Wan's guilt over what happened with Anakin, that’s going to satisfy fans.

The series marks the return of Hayden Christensen in the role of Vader. Series director Deborah Chow told Entertainment Weekly recently that while the show will bring back Vader in all his glory, the version of the character that we're going to see won't be as “fully formed” as the one that we saw in the first Star Wars film, A New Hope. She also took a moment to talk about just how special it was to have Christensen back on board, especially after the complicated legacy of the Star Wars prequel trilogy.

In a way, the Obi-Wan Kenobi series is a do-over for both McGregor and Christensen, who have both had very different careers after appearing in the prequel films. Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is the third live-action Star Wars series for the Disney+ streaming service, following The Mandalorian (which is entering its third season) and The Book of Boba Fett. Disney has big plans franchise on the small screen, as it retools its approach in theaters following the rather less-than-spectacular conclusion to the sequel trilogy. In the pipeline are Ahsoka, Andor, The Acolyte, Lando, and Rangers of the New Republic.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere on Disney+ on Friday, May 27, with the first two episodes. Following the premiere, the series will stream weekly on Wednesdays, until the finale on June 22. You can get a better look at the poster here:

Check out the new trailer down below:

