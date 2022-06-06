Last week, Disney+ saw the release of the third episode of the highly anticipated series Obi-Wan Kenobi. The episode featured the return of a much loved, and equally feared, villain and the introduction of two quick fan favorites. To celebrate these three characters, a character poster has been released to highlight each of them.

Obi-Wan Kenobi picks up with the titular character (Ewan McGregor) ten years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. We find the famed Jedi in retirement hiding from the Empire on Tatooine watching over Luke Skywalker. However, he gets pulled back into action when a young Princess Leia gets kidnaped. The third episode sees Obi-Wan, with Leia in tow, on the mining planet Mapuzo attempting to avoid the Empire and board a ship off world to get Leia home.

All the character posters follow the same format, with the characters' faces front and center but being partially obscured. Their faces are obscured by the twin suns of Tatooine, an iconic image recognizable to any Star Wars fan. The bigger of the two suns sits in front of the character’s left eye with another character’s silhouette in the sun.

Image via Disney+

Related: 'Obi-Wan Kenobi': Ewan McGregor Trains in Aikido in Behind-the-Scenes Video

The first character poster highlights the character most fans have been clamoring for since the series was announced, the Sith Lord Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen). The silhouette in the sun is of Obi-Wan, Vader’s former master, and current nemesis. Or maybe 'prey' is a more accurate term, as the last episode saw Vader hunting Obi-Wan as he frantically tried to escape. The poster is also accompanied by the quote “I am what you made me.” The quote is taken directly from the episode as it is Vader’s retort to Obi-Wan’s “what have you become” during their duel.

In the second poster released, fans get a look at the new character Tala Durith, played by Game of Thrones’ Indira Varma. In the series, Tala Durith is an Imperial Officer who is secretly helping smuggle former Jedi and other force-sensitive individuals away from the grasps of the Empire. The silhouette over her eye is also of Obi-Wan, symbolic of the fact that she has her eyes on helping save Obi-Wan and Leia. She is also accompanied by the quote “I am what you made me”, but this time the quote takes on a different meaning than with Vader. Tala Durith explains in the episode that she first joined the Empire because she wanted to make a difference in the Galaxy but quickly became disillusioned with their reign and tyranny. She is the hero she is because it's what the Empire turned her into.

The third character poster is for an instant fan favorite, NED-B. NED-B is a loader droid that works with Tala Durith against the Empire to help the Jedi. With his few short moments of screen time, NED-B is quickly shown to be a lovable gentle giant who is willing to do whatever it takes to protect Obi-Wan and Leia. The silhouette in the sun over his eye is of Darth Vader, which has some fans worried that this is foreshadowing the droid’s fate at the hands of the Sith Lord. This poster is once again accompanied by the quote “I am what you made me”, which takes a literal meaning with NED-B as he is a droid and was literally made. This is the first appearance on screen of this type of droid in the Star Wars universe, however, the model was briefly mentioned in the 2014 novel “A New Dawn”, which served as a prequel to the series Rebels.

Obi-Wan Kenobi airs exclusively on Disney+, with new episodes premiering on Wednesdays. Check out all three character posters below:

Image via Disney+

Image via Disney+