It’s hard to believe that Obi-Wan Kenobi is officially over. The six part limited series, which reconnected Star Wars fans with Ewan McGregor’s iconic Jedi Knight, was an absolute emotional rollercoaster. The series also introduced us to so many fun new characters and takes on classic franchise designs. One of the prime examples of this was the introduction of the sinister Purge Troopers who only have one mission, hunting down the remainder of the Jedi Order. Now, thanks to Gentle Giant Studios, you can help these troopers on their deadly quest with a brand-new statue.

The 1/7 scale statue, which costs $200, stands about ten inches tall and features the sleek black and red color scheme seen in the series. The Purge Trooper has their matching blaster at the ready as well just in case a Jedi mistakenly crosses their path. While the Purge Troopers are not a major part of this series, they were mainly seen in episode 5 when Obi-Wan was helping defend The Path’s Base on Jabiim from Reva and her army. In classic Star Wars fashion, their defense doesn’t go as planned with Obi-Wan having to improvise their final escape. That’s made all the more complicated when Darth Vader shows up.

We’ve seen a lot of different Stormtrooper designs over the years including of the Death, Sith, and Clone variety. However, despite their lack of screen time, the black and red colors of the Purge Troopers make them stand out in a crowd. Their bleak job description also makes them feel like a more menacing presence when compared to other classes of Stormtroopers. That evil essence is beautifully captured in this Gentle Giant statue. They’re a company in the collector community known for their high quality as well as detailed pieces having done countless busts and statues in the Star Wars universe. This includes different versions of Obi-Wan Kenobi from The Clone Wars series and Revenge of the Sith. Because of this, it’s a safe bet that there are more Gentle Giant statues from this popular series on the way covering characters like Leia or Reva.

Star Wars fans have been eating well lately in terms of the endless amount of incredible collectibles coming from these new Disney+ series. Hopefully, now that their immortalize in figure form, this is not the last time we’ll see the Purge Troopers in a galaxy far far away. There's a chance we could see them in an upcoming series like Andor or Ahsoka, but until then, you can pre-order this new Purge Trooper Statue on Gentle Giant’s website. You can also watch all of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+ now.