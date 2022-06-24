23 years ago, Star Wars returned to the silver screen after 16 years, introducing a new generation of fans to the franchise and reintroducing fans of the Original Trilogy to the younger versions of Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and Anakin Skywalker (Jake Lloyd). The Phantom Menace also welcomed Liam Neeson into the mix as Obi-Wan Kenobi’s wise Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn. While Qui-Gon’s time in the franchise was cut short, leaving behind a lot of devastated young audience members (including myself), his friction with the Jedi Council and unique outlook on attachment paved the way for a new approach to viewing the Jedi. Qui-Gon Jinn never did what was expected of him, which is exactly why his appearance in the final moments of Obi-Wan Kenobi makes sense. A force ghost never appears when you want them to, they appear when you need them to.

In a few short weeks, Star Wars fans will be able to get their hands on Kiersten White’s highly anticipated Obi-Wan Kenobi origin story Padawan, which delves into the period of time when Obi-Wan was as uncertain about his future in the Jedi Order as Anakin Skywalker was in Attack of the Clones. And perhaps, from a certain point of view, it will strengthen the impact of the Neeson’s short-lived cameo in the final act of Obi-Wan Kenobi. While Qui-Gon Jinn is not without faults – much like the entirety of the Jedi Order – he did understand how paramount it was to allow an apprentice to forge their own path forwards.

While fans may squabble about the quality of the dialogue in the Prequel Era, few take issue with the wise words of wisdom that Qui-Gon imparts throughout Episode I. Two of his more notable quotes: ”Your focus determines your reality,” and, “Concentrate on the moment. Feel, don't think. Trust your instincts,” seem particularly relevant in the wake of the finale. Qui-Gon could have appeared to Obi-Wan in the premiere when he called out to him, or while he was deep in mediation aboard the transport vehicle with Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair), or before he sets out to face Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen) again, but appearing then would have forced Obi-Wan to stray from the path he knew he had to be on. This was a journey that he had to go on alone because it forced him to recognize that he was never, truly, alone.

Throughout Obi-Wan Kenobi, Obi-Wan is helped in his quest to save Leia by selfless men, women, children, and droids, giving hope to a hopeless man who had otherwise buried his head in the sand for ten years. The con man Haja Estree (Kumail Nanjiani) risks his life multiple times to ensure that Obi-Wan Kenobi and Leia find safe passage out of dicey situations; the rebel cell leader Kawalan Roken (O’Shea Jackson) risks his personal safety and the safety of his allies to assist Kenobi, and ultimately Tala Durith (Indira Varam) and NED-B give their lives to further the cause that Kenobi stands for. Each of these sacrifices stands to remind Kenobi that hope isn’t lost—the future is all around him, and it’s being led by selfless, fearless heroes. Had Qui-Gon Jinn arrived too soon, perhaps Kenobi would have felt compelled to go it alone, to find solace in the idea that his late Master was with him, and that he didn’t need anyone else.

When Qui-Gon Jinn finally appears, Obi-Wan has begun his journey to where we find him in A New Hope. He has learned that, while Darth Vader lives, his friend and brother Anakin Skywalker has died, and that he is not responsible for his death. He also has renewed assurance that Leia Organa is safe and loved by her parents, that Luke Skywalker is well on his way to being just a small-town farm boy, and that the resistance is alive and well in the galaxy. He has found peace, or what passes for peace when it comes to Obi-Wan Kenobi, and is ready to walk away from watching others live their lives. So when Qui-Gon arrives with the bemused greeting, “I was always here. You just were not ready to see,” it all makes sense.

And while his comment that, “We’ve got a ways to go,” might instill some hope that there might be a second season of the series, it also reminds audiences that Obi-Wan Kenobi’s journey isn’t done yet, even though we’ve already seen it play out. His next big adventure will be facing Darth Maul on the sands of Tatooine in Star Wars Rebels and helping a farm boy, a Wookiee, and a smart-mouth pilot rescue Princess Leia from Darth Vader in A New Hope. Obi-Wan learned from his master that the best time to appear is when your apprentice has already found their way, just as he did for Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) throughout the Original Trilogy.

Though it’s easy to balk at suggestions to read additional material to fully enjoy how a series delivers its story, White’s upcoming novel and Mike Chen’s Brotherhood are exemplary examples of stories that will deepen your appreciation of what Star Wars is doing with this new exploration of who Obi-Wan is as a character. There’s so much more to who he is as a person, as a friend, as a brother, and as an apprentice. The connections that he has formed with those closest to him, the forbidden attachments that Qui-Gon turned a blind eye to, are an integral part of who he is, and Qui-Gon Jinn understood that if he appeared too soon Obi-Wan would forget how important it is to let himself care and be cared for in return.