Liam Neeson was an important part of the world of Star Wars in that he gave us the relationship between Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker. Neeson played Qui-Gon Jinn in Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menance and met his fate against Darth Maul at the end of the film, forcing Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan to go on and train Anakin in Qui-Gon's absence. Since the film came out in 1999, it has been a long time since we have seen Neeson in the world of Star Wars.

For many fans, we got the reunion of Obi-Wan Kenobi and his Force ghost master Qui-Gon in the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi when Ben saves Leia, sees what Hayden Christensen's Anakin has become, and goes off into the sands of Tatooine to wait to take care of Luke as he ages. There, he finally sees his Master to get the answers he's been searching for, and calling for throughout the season. At a press conference, Neeson spoke a bit about returning to Star Wars and his feelings on working with McGregor again.

"It was Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan on a camel, a real camel, and me," Neeson said. "We rehearsed it before we shot it, and we just started crying, and it was lovely. That Star Wars that we did, Phantom Menace, we shot it over 25 years ago. It came out in 1999." The film just turned 23 years old though it does feel like yesterday that the prequels came out.

The reality is that we have been waiting over 20 years for this reunion, but the actors have waited longer to be back together. With how filming takes place, it was a long while for Neeson before he returned to his Jedi robes. And seeing him back with McGregor and the two ending the Disney+ series together? It made the wait worth it.

With Qui-Gon Jinn as a Force ghost, we could see him again, and we could even get another season of Obi-Wan Kenobi (And I hope we do) but even if that was the last time we see Qui-Gon, having him be there for Obi-Wan and only answering his pleas when he knew he had figured it out? That's very much the relationship we all knew and loved from the prequels. Knowing that McGregor and Neeson cried while rehearsing the scene? That's going to make rewatching all of Obi-Wan Kenobi​​​​​​ that much more emotional.