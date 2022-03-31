Disney+ is shifting the series premiere of Obi-Wan Kenobi from May 25 to May 27, forcing fans to wait two extra days to see Ewan McGregor wield his lightsaber once more. The good news is that the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi will be available at the series' premiere, instead of only one, with subsequent episodes debuting each Wednesday.

McGregor announced the release shift on the official Twitter account for Star Wars. In the announcement, the star thanks fans for all the love he’s getting even before the series premiere. The video also features some scenes from the series' official trailer, which revealed that the Inquisitors would be the show's villains. While it can be a bummer having to wait longer to see McGregor’s highly-anticipated return to the Star Wars universe, at least we are getting a double episode. The weekly release of the Disney+ series usually leaves us wanting more, so we’ll take what we can get.

At the end of Revenge of the Sith, Jedi Master Obi-Wan decides to exile himself in Tatooine to watch over baby Luke and stop his father Anakin (Hayden Christensen) from discovering the child's existence. Obi-Wan Kenobi will explore the Jedi Master's exile while he reflects on the mistakes of the past and tries to endure a galaxy that’s now ruled by the iron boots of the Empire. Besides protecting Luke, Obi-Wan will also need to save his own skin in the upcoming show, as Imperial Inquisitors are on his trail. In Star Wars mythology, Inquisitors are force-sensitive warriors used by the Empire to hunt down Jedi, either killing the survivors of Order 66 or turning them to the Dark Side.

Following the success of The Mandalorian, Disney+ decided to aggressively expand its Star Wars content on the streaming platform. With Obi-Wan Kenobi, Disney+ intends to explore a new corner of Star Wars extended lore, bringing McGregor back to his fan-favorite part. The show will also see Christensen return as Anakin Skywalker, who is already called Darth Vader by the time the series takes place. This will be the first live-action encounter between Obi-Wan and Darth Vader after the prequel trilogy and A New Hope, and fans are excited to see how the relationship between former master and apprentice might develop. Some early pictures from the show already tease Christensen’s return to the classic black armor of Darth Vader, promising a brutal duel between Obi-Wan and his old Padawan.

In addition to McGregor and Christensen, Obi-Wan Kenobi brings back Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse who played Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru in the final act of Revenge of the Sith. The series also stars Moses Ingram as a force-sensitive Inquisitor named Reva who is tracking down Obi-Wan Kenobi. The show’s cast also includes Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is directed by showrunner Deborah Chow, who made her Star Wars debut with Chapter 3 of The Mandalorian. The series was penned by Joby Harold. The limited series is executive produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor, and Joby Harold.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on May 27, 2022. Check out McGregor’s announcement below.

