Fresh off the heels of The Book of Boba Fett finale, Disney+ has revealed the release date for the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series. Ewan McGregor will return to the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi on May 25th, 2022. The limited series is set to take place ten years after the tragic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Kenobi was dealt with his greatest defeat when his closest friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) fell to the dark side.

Deborah Chow, who made her Star Wars debut with Chapter 3 of The Mandalorian, is expected to direct the entire series, with Joby Harold penning the scripts. In a featurette that was released last year, Chow described the series as "quite a dark time that we're coming into with him. Just being a Jedi, it's not safe. There's Jedi hunters out there." This comment sparked speculation that one of the members of the cast may be playing a character that's tracking down the Jedi who survived Order 66. Despite the apparent threat to his safety, McGregor remarked in that featurette that Kenobi "has one task left, to keep Luke safe."

In an interview with Forbes, McGregor teased that he and Christensen got to do "scenes together again as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker." Which, of course, has led many people to wonder if Obi-Wan Kenobi will feature flashbacks to their time in the Jedi Order and perhaps even flashbacks to moments familiar to fans of the Clone Wars animated series.

In addition to McGregor and Christensen, Obi-Wan Kenobi marks the return of Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse who played Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru in the final act of the Prequel trilogy. The series is also set to introduce a new slate of characters, though a few could theoretically be portraying characters previously seen in the Star Wars canon, though nothing is confirmed yet. The cast list includes Moses Ingram, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

The limited series is executive-produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor, and Joby Harold.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on May 25th, 2022. Stay tuned for Collider to know when the trailer drops, but in the meantime check out the newly released poster below:

