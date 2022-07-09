Hasbro crowdfunding company HasLab is holding a campaign aimed at bringing Inquisitor Reva’s (Moses Ingram) lightsaber to life. Recently introduced in the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi, Reva is one of the Force-sensitive warriors employed by the Empire to track and hunt down Jedi.

In Obi-Wan Kenobi, Reva is an Inquisitor obsessed with hunting the titular Jedi Master (Ewan McGregor). As episodes go by, we find out that Reva was one of the Padawans that Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) tried to kill in the Jedi Temple during the events of Revenge of the Sith, when the young Jedi turned to the Dark Side and became the Sith Lord Darth Vader. After barely escaping alive, Reva is enlisted by the Empire to become an Inquisitor. While pretending to be loyal to the Empire, Reva plots to use Obi-Wan as bait and get her revenge on Darth Vader. After many years of feeding the hate in her heart, though, Reva became a ruthless Inquisitor, one who doesn’t hesitate to kill innocent people to get what she wants.

With the new crowdfunding campaign, HasLab intends to create the Reva Force FX Elite Lightsaber, a special collector’s item that mimics Reva’s lightsaber with perfection. With a circular hilt, Reva’s weapon of choice has two red blades she can combine into one deadly tool, or use as two separated lightsabers. Just as other elite lightsabers produced by the company, HasLab’s collector item features progressive ignition, LED animations, blaster deflect, and battle clash effects, allowing the proud owner of the Third Sister weapon to fulfill all his Jedi-killing roleplaying dreams.

Thanks to their partnership with Lucasfilm, HasLab can assure the collector edition of Reva’s lightsaber will be as close as possible to the real props used on Obi-Wan Kenobi’s set. As Hasbro’s manager of product design Chris Reiff explains:

“A lot of times they’ll [Lucasfilm] be developing the props, taking them into the studio, shooting reference photos of them, and sending us the photos the next day. One of the many great aspects of the partnership and trust we have with Lucasfilm is early access to very detailed references. In this case that took the form of a lot of photographs, 3D data, sound files, and conversations about when the saber would appear. We worked with Lucasfilm closely as we developed our own CAD [computer-aided design] from the reference, making sure we really studied every little detail and feature. This includes a lot of little notes and drawings, even a few early models just to make sure the size was right and felt good to wield.”

HasLab’s Reva Force FX Elite Lightsaber crowdfunding campaign runs until July 11, at 11:59 p.m. ET. The special lightsaber will only go into production if the crowdfunding reaches the successful mark of five thousand backers. If the campaign is successful, HasLab intends to ship the Reva Force FX Elite Lightsaber in the Fall of 2023. To back the project, Star Wars fans need to pledge $500 dollars on the Pulse campaign page.