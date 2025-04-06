Often, when discussing the Star Wars prequels, the biggest issue people have is the dialogue. Lines like “I don’t like sand” have infected meme culture and almost given them a nostalgic vibe where it is so bad it is comforting. However, much of the writing isn’t terrible, with some of it being fantastic. One of these lines that could be seen in either category is Obi-Wan’s (Ewan McGregor) “only a Sith deals in absolutes” line when talking to Anakin, now Darth Vader, (Hayden Christensen) on Mustafar in Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith.

It sounds so cool at that moment, but you think about it for a second and realize it doesn’t make any sense due to the hypocritical nature of having little nuance when it comes to analyzing people with little nuance. “Only a Sith” is an “absolute”, as is the next line that he will do what he “must.” However, on a deeper look, within the context of the entire Star Wars saga, you’ll see it is a brilliant line that highlights the themes of the prequel trilogy, as well as casting a more sympathetic light on the inquisitors who came after these events.

Obi-Wan’s Line Synthesizes the Hypocrisy and Failure of the Jedi Order in the 'Star Wars' Prequels

While one might sell the premise of the Star Wars prequels as giving audiences an insight into the Jedi during their prime, "before the dark times," as Old Ben (Alec Guinness) puts it in Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope, the overall takeaway is that the Jedi are majorly responsible for their downfall. They have become so single-minded they are blind to their own failures. They don’t see Palpatine (Ian MacDiarmid) coming, they don’t prevent the war between the Separatists and the Republic, and they are dead set on protecting the Republic as if they are its lapdogs. They don’t ask if they should remain neutral as the "peacekeepers" they claim to be, with this being explored in The Clone Wars series.

In slipping this contradiction into a sentence, Obi-Wan, perhaps the greatest example of what a Jedi could and should be, highlights how broken the organization is, even at its highest level. The arrogance of seeing the world through such a narrow viewpoint is exactly what Palpatine played on with Anakin to seduce him to the dark side. Even Anakin's previous line, "If you're not with me, then you're my enemy," is the same approach the Jedi have been using in the Clone Wars, and perhaps Obi-Wan's hypocrisy literally a moment later may have confirmed in his mind that Palpatine was correct.

Obi-Wan's Line on Mustafar Highlights Why Some Jedi Became Inquisitors in Later 'Star Wars' Media