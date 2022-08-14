Natalie Holt has become the go-to composer in genre media over the last couple of years. Whether it be in the MCU with Loki or in a galaxy far far away with Obi-Wan Kenobi, Holt’s unique sound has brought fresh new life to some of pop culture's biggest franchises. In a recent interview with Discussing Film, the now Emmy-nominated composer talked about her career thus far which included her time working in the Star Wars universe.

During the interview, Holt was asked how she approached Obi-Wan Kenobi given that she was working with the legendary John Williams and using his sound as a baseline for the project. “Well, it was very different from Loki because there’s obviously much more of a house style with Lucasfilm and Star Wars. It’s got a very big sound that John Williams has created that is associated with some of the characters in the show,” she said. Holt would continue on saying, “So it felt like I had to be sensitive to that and be respectful to the history, and then also bring some new ideas that felt like they would blend in. It was amazing to get to work with John Williams – he’s one of my heroes.” Adding to that special moment, Holt was just nominated for a World Soundtrack Award for Best TV Composer with Williams for their work on the series.

It’s very interesting to hear how Holt compares working on Loki to Obi-Wan. Although Loki is an established character in the MCU, he had never been the main focus until his series or really had his own musical theme before. Like Holt says, Star Wars already had an established sound to it, and Obi-Wan as a character has had multiple themes throughout the franchise’s 45-year history. That makes it all the more impressive what Holt was able to pull off with this iconic Jedi series.

RELATED: 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Composer Natalie Holt on Adding Her Sound to the Star Wars Universe

She took the heroic sounds from Obi-Wan’s past and turned it on its head which shape-shifted his tone into a fallen hero story. There is a lot of somber tragedy in William’s new Obi-Wan theme which Holt further amplifies throughout the rest of the score. Many Star Wars scores crescendo into these larger-than-life emotional ballads. However, Holt satisfyingly twists that so every time you feel like the score is going to have that classic Star Wars triumphant feel with regard to Obi-Wan, it sinks to an unexpected darker octave.

Whether it’s his sweet relationship with a young Princess Leia or his devastating personal struggle with Darth Vader, Holt’s score is a beautiful balance of light and dark battling in a relatively intimate gray area. Hopefully, Holt will have more opportunities to play in the Star Wars universe in the future, but for now, you can listen to her breathtaking score by streaming Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+.