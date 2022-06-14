If you think Star Wars has been away from theaters too long, the Scotiabank Theatre in Toronto just revealed that it will be hosting a special screening of the entire Obi-Wan Kenobi series, followed by a Q&A with showrunner Deborah Chow and star Hayden Christensen, which Collider was able to exclusively confirm with Cineplex and Disney.

So far, Obi-Wan Kenobi has debuted four episodes on Disney+, with a fifth coming tomorrow, June 15, and the series finale set to premiere on June 22. Instead of watching the finale from the tiny screen in their living room, Canadian citizens and Star Wars fans willing to make the trip will be able to say goodbye to Ewan McGregor’s Jedi Master with the full sound and image quality only a theater can offer. Chow and Christensen are both from the Toronto area, which explains why this city was chosen to host the event.

If you are lucky enough to attend the screening, you best secure your tickets faster than a smuggler doing the Kessel Run. This is a one-time marathon screening of all six episodes of the series in Toronto, with Episode 6 available to screen in nine other markets across Canada before the live-streamed Q&A. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like there are plans to extend the live stream to different countries at this time.

Set between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, Obi-Wan Kenobi explores the life of the titular Jedi ten years after the Republic's fall and the Empire's rise. Broken and beaten, Kenobi needs to gather his strengths for one last Jedi mission that puts him on a collision course with his old Padawan, Anakin Skywalker (Christensen), now known as the Sith Lord Darth Vader. Besides facing Darth Vader, Kenobi must also escape Reva (Moses Ingram), a force-sensitive Inquisitor who tracks down and kills Jedi.

In addition to McGregor and Christensen, Obi-Wan Kenobi brings back Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse, who played Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru in the final act of Revenge of the Sith. The show’s cast also includes Vivien Lyra Blair, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie. Obi-Wan Kenobi is directed by Chow, who made her Star Wars debut with Chapter 3 of The Mandalorian. The series was penned by Joby Harold. The limited series is executive produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor, and Joby Harold.

New episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi come exclusively to Disney+ every Wednesday. You can use this link to grab tickets for watching the entire season of Obi-Wan Kenobi in theaters or this link to grab tickets for the series finale and the Q&A event. Melissa Pressacco Director of Communications at Cineplex shared that CineClub members will receive more details about this later this week.