According to showrunner Deborah Chow, Obi-Wan Kenobi was planned as a limited series from the beginning, with no plans to renew the series for a second season. However, Star War’s big boss Kathleen Kennedy claims there’s still hope for the series to come back if fans support the idea with enough passion.

Talking to Entertainment Tonight about Obi-Wan Kenobi’s emotional finale, Chow reiterated that the goal of the limited series was to tell a story that could help bridge Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope without worrying about the future. As Chow puts it, Obi-Wan Kenobi “really is one big story with a beginning, middle, and end. So, we weren’t thinking past that.”

However, the events of Obi-Wan Kenobi end almost a decade before Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) departs in his first galactic adventure, which means there are still gaps that a possible Season 2 could fill. While Kennedy agrees with Chow about Obi-Wan Kenobi being a limited series, the producer also says that a big enough reception from fans could bring Ewan McGregor’s Jedi Master back for another adventure. As Kennedy explains:

“Well, frankly, we did set out to do that as a limited series. But I think if there's huge engagement and people really want more Obi-Wan, we’ll certainly give that consideration because the fans, they speak to us. And if we feel like, ‘OK, there’s a real reason to do this; it's answering the why then,’ then we’ll do it. But we’ll see.”

The message is clear. If fans want to see more of McGregor’s Obi-Wan, they need to prove to Disney that Season 2 is worth the heavy investment. As for which stories a possible Season 2 could explore, we wouldn’t complain if Vivien Lyra Blair were to come back as young Leia, nor if upcoming seasons better explored the rise of the Resistance, maybe with the help of Obi-Wan. As for Hayden Christensen’s Darth Vader, the Sith Lord makes a glorious return in Obi-Wan Kenobi but is also rumored to show up in Rosario Dawson-led Ahsoka. That’s excellent news, as we all want to see more of scary Vader in future Disney+ productions.

In addition to McGregor and Christensen, Obi-Wan Kenobi brings back Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse, who played Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru in the final act of Revenge of the Sith. The show’s cast also includes Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

All six episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are available right now at Disney+.