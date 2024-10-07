"Obi-Wan? Now that's a name I haven't heard in a long, long time." Two years to be precise, as Star Wars fans far and wide have been clamoring for more Obi-Wan Kenobi following the dramatic conclusion of Season 1, even though the show was originally intended as a limited series. One of those fans is none other than Old Ben Kenobi himself, Ewan McGregor, who has been advocating for more stories about Obi-Wan ever since Season 1 ended. Lucasfilm has been largely silent on another season of Obi-Wan Kenobi, but if recent comments from Ewan McGregor are to be believed, a second season has never been closer.

McGregor recently made an appearance at the recent LA Comic Con, where he officially confirmed that Lucasfilm is "exploring" ideas for a second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi. It's a small but significant step for the show's potential return, as it clearly implies that real discussions between McGregor and Lucasfilm have taken place. It may still not be an official greenlight for Season 2, but it's the most positive update a follow-up to Obi-Wan Kenobi has gotten since its release. McGregor's full statement on Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2's status can be found here:

"[One idea for a continuation is] obviously between the end of the 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' series, and when Alec Guinness is Obi-Wan Kenobi, there's got to be another few stories in there. And we're definitely hoping, well, exploring that, I think, would be the word to say."

McGregor also went on to explain some things he'd like to see should a second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi be given the go-ahead. One such element was a chance to see the live-action Obi-Wan in his armored look from Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which Hayden Christensen got the chance to do with Anakin Skywalker's appearance in Ahsoka. Speaking of Christensen, McGregor also shared that he would love to work with his long-time prequel trilogy co-star again, even if it's through more flashbacks to the Clone Wars.

Disney+'s 'Star Wars' Shows Are in an Odd State of Affairs

Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 could be just what Disney+ needs for exclusive Star Wars content, as the future of the franchise is a bit uncertain as of now. Sure, we still have the second seasons of Andor and Ahsoka to look forward to, but the cancellation of The Acolyte and the rumored scrapping of The Mandalorian Season 4 in favor of The Mandalorian and Grogu leaves the franchise in an odd spot. Hopefully, McGregor and fan's wishes will come true, and we'll be able to say "Hello there" to one of Star Wars' most beloved characters yet again.

The first season of Obi-Wan Kenobi is available to stream on Disney+.

