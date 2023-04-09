Although the Star Wars Celebration in London has been bringing to light several new and exciting projects from a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away, a second season of Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi doesn't look to be a part of the Star Wars franchise's future plans. Speaking to Variety, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has stated that an Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 is not in active development and remains unlikely.

The first season of Obi-Wan Kenobi picked up around a decade after the events of Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith and found Ewan McGregor's Kenobi brought out of hiding in order to project a young Princess Leia from the clutches of the Empire and a vengeful Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen). The limited series was directed by Deborah Chow and was a hit with fans, scoring huge viewing figures. The season finale saw a 20% higher rate than the season finale of The Book of Boba Fett. Despite this, Kennedy told Variety this could be the end of the road for the Jedi Knight, saying; “That is not [in] active development. But I never say never, because there’s always the possibility. That show was so well-received and [director] Deborah Chow did such a spectacular job. Ewan McGregor really wants to do another. Everybody’s all hands on deck with what we’re doing right now, as you can see by what we showed everybody [at the Celebration]. We’ll turn our attention to that again maybe down the road.”

Speaking of what has been going on in the Star Wars machine in the present moment, Collider has been on hand at Star Wars Celebration, where several new projects have been brought to light. These include three new feature films, one from director James Mangold – looking back on the origins of the force, another from Dave Filoni - bridging the gap between Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi and Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens - and a third from director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, set 15 years after the events of Star Wars: Epiosde IX - The Rise of Skywalker and seeing the return of Daisy Ridley's Rey, now a Jedi Master set on rebuilding the Jedi Order. As well as this and perhaps a major reason barring a second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi is the plethora of small-screen Star Wars content coming to Disney+ in the near future. At Star Wars Celebration, attendees were treated to images, footage and cast announcements from upcoming shows, including; Skeleton Crew, Andor Season 2, The Acolyte and Ahsoka. So, even with the absence of Obi-Wan Kenobi returning for another set of stories, Star Wars fans have plenty to look forward to both in cinemas and on streaming.

Related: Bringing Back Daisy Ridley Is the Best Thing Star Wars Could Have Done

Can I Still Watch Obi-Wan Kenobi?

All six episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are available to stream on Disney+. Beyond this, Star Wars fans can enjoy all feature film and series content from the franchise on Disney's streaming service from the main saga to the outer limits of the cannon. Check out Collider's interview with Obi-Wan Kenobi star, Ewan McGregor, below: