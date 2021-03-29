After working through various kinks as well as a pandemic that we all had to deal with, it looks like cameras are about ready to roll on Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, the upcoming Disney+ series that has Ewan McGregor reprising his role as the Jedi Master and takes place 10 years after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

As we previously reported, Hayden Christensen is on board to reprise his role as Darth Vader with Game of Thrones actor Indira Varma also joining the cast. But today Disney has announced the full lineup for the show, and it’s quite impressive. Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse, who played Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru in the Star Warsprequels, respectively, will reprise those roles. The show will also bring in Star Wars newcomers Moses Ingram, Kumail Nanjiani, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie. There are no details on who these actors will play, but I’m sure we’ll learn more the closer we get to the show’s release.

The show is directed by Deborah Chow, who helmed two episodes from the first season of The Mandalorian with Joby Harold handling the scripts. Shooting on the series will begin in April, although with the amount of VFX works this show will likely require means that we probably shouldn’t expect for the show to arrive until 2022.

Personally, I’m approaching this series with cautious optimism. They’ve clearly assembled a terrific cast, and perhaps there is more story to be told about Obi-Wan Kenobi. At the very least, Star Wars is attempting to branch out beyond characters of the original series with upcoming projects focused on characters like Cassian Andor and Ahsoka Tano as well as groups like Rangers of the New Republic and Rogue Squadron. What Obi-Wan Kenobi brings to the table remains to be seen.

