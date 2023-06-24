Star Wars fans will soon be able to experience the Obi-Wan Kenobi television series in a different medium. StarWars.com has announced that the Disney+ series will be adapted into a six-issue comic book series by Marvel Comics. Each issue will adapt an episode of the television series. The first issue of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi scheduled to be released in September.

The comic book series will be written by Jody Houser. Houser previously wrote the six-issue comic book adaption of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which was published in 2017. "Adaptations are how I got my start in Star Wars comics, and I'm always excited to try my hand at another," said Houser. "Obi-Wan Kenobi introduced some fantastic new characters, as well as giving us new insight into old favorites, and I hope fans enjoy seeing a familiar story play out in a whole new medium."

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi will feature art by Salvador Larocca, who has worked on the art for other Star Wars comic book series. "I'm very pleased to be back in the Star Wars galaxy," said Larocca. "After Darth Vader and the main Star Wars titles, now it's time for me to take on Obi-Wan! I hope all of you enjoy the series as much as I do!"

Image via Disney+

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series premiered on Disney+ in 2022. The series followed Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) after the events of 2005's Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith, who was now living in hiding on Tatooine. In the series, Obi-Wan had to rescue young Princess Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair) after she was kidnapped. Obi-Wan also had to confront his former apprentice Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), who was now the villain Darth Vader. Throughout the series, Obi-Wan also had to go up against Reva Sevander (Moses Ingram), who was the one to tell Kenobi that Anakin was still alive and had become Vader.

The Next Star Wars Television Series

Lucasfilm has said that there are currently no plans for a second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi. However, the next Star Wars series will also feature Christensen. Christensen will reprise his role as Anakin Skywalker in Ahsoka. The series will star Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka, who previously played the character in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. In the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Ahsoka was Anakin's apprentice. Ahsoka is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on August 23.

The first issue of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi is scheduled to be released in September. In the meantime, check out this Collider interview with McGregor about the Obi-Wan Kenobi television series below: