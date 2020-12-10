Here's a bombshell for you: During today's Disney Investor Day presentation, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy announced two key pieces of the puzzle regarding the forthcoming Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi spinoff series starring Ewan McGregor reprising his role as the titular Jedi from the prequel trilogy. One: It will canonically take place 10 years after Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. And two... Hayden Christensen is back as Darth Vader.

Whether you loved or hated him as Anakin Skywalker-turned-Darth Vader in Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, there's no denying that Christensen made an impact playing one of pop culture's greatest, most tragic villains. And while I personally couldn't help but find some of his acting choices wooden and some of the lines he had to sell pretty gnarly ("I hate sand, it's coarse and rough and irritating and it gets everywhere" is just a tough thing to say"), I've also loved Christensen in other films like Shattered Glass, and thought he rose to the occasion incredibly well in the darkly climactic moments of Revenge of the Sith.

Image via 20th Century Fox

Placing this spinoff series directly after and in explicit dialogue with Kenobi and Christensen's tete-a-tete in Revenge of the Sith implies quite an interesting direction for the series, which has being shepherded by writer Joby Harold (Army of the Dead) after the original staff was abruptly sent home by Kennedy due to unhappiness with the scripts. How will these two actors play off of each other after 10 years-in-universe and 15ish years-meta-universe of distance, of stewing, of regret? Will we finally get to see Christensen play Vader himself? Will the two come to blows again? Will there be a sense of reconciliation?

The Last Jedi might be my favorite recent Star Wars property because of its willingness to play with legacy, with destiny, and with rewriting new ones out of the bones of old ones. With this timeline and casting revelation, perhaps Obi-Wan Kenobi is on a similar path.

Check out the official announcement about Obi-Wan Kenobi from the official Star Wars Twitter account below.

