Despite the new series bringing back quite a few 'Star Wars' characters, Best is adamant he isn't one of them.

Ahmed Best confirmed on Twitter he will not be returning as Jar-Jar Binks in the new Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi. Disney recently confirmed a lot of returning faces in the cast, which led some Star Wars fans to speculate about the return of the character. However, Best is definitely not involved, which probably means his old character isn’t either.

Best congratulated the recent cast of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Twitter, and after his presence in the series was questioned by a fan, the actor made it clear he will not be part of this production. Best’s original tweet read: “Thanks for the love, but I will not be in this series. As much as I would’ve loved to be a part of it. But I’m ecstatic to see folks who I love dearly back together doing great things.”

Jar-Jar Binks first appeared in Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace as a member of the Gungan alien race that helps Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) and his master, Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) free the planet Naboo from a droid invasion. His crucial role in the fight for freedom made Jar-Jar Binks an advisor for Senator Padmé Amidala (Natalie Portman), the future mother of Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa. Best voiced Jar-Jar Binks in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, and most of the character’s appearances in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Hayden Christensen, who played the older Anakin Skywalker in the prequel trilogy, will also be part of the series fully transformed in Darth Vader. Other familiar faces include Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse, who previously played Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru, the adoptive family of Luke Skywalker.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will take place ten years after the events of Revenge of the Sith, in which Anakin fell to the Dark Side of the Force and became Darth Vader. The series will bridge the gap between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, filling in the blanks as to what happened to Obi-Wan Kenobi after the old Jedi master exiled himself on Tatooine, in order to keep Luke Skywalker safe. While we could theoretically see other Star Wars characters make surprise appearances in the series, we’ll probably not see Jar-Jar Binks anytime soon after Best's tweet.

While it's unclear when we will see the Jar-Jar free Obi-Wan Kenobi, the series will reportedly begin filming in April. Check out Ahmed Best's tweet denying his involvement in the series below.

