The Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi series almost paired the Jedi Master with a different Skywalker. While at FAN EXPO in Boston, series star Ewan McGregor talked about Luke Skywalker's original role in the series.

"It was going to be a story about me and Luke," said McGregor about the series. "It was always going to be that, and that was one of the genius moments where everyone went, 'Wait a minute,' and then it changed." Instead, the series focused on Kenobi rescuing Luke's sister Princess Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair) after she is kidnaped. Throughout the series, the two are shown together as Kenobi works towards bringing Leia back home to Alderaan.

Although Luke has a different role than originally planned, he still appears in the series, played by Grant Feely. In the first episode, it shows Obi-Wan watching over the young Skywalker, who lives with his Uncle Owen (Joel Edgerton) and Aunt Beru (Bonnie Piesse). Later, when Obi-Wan talks to Owen about training Luke, Owen refuses due to his belief that Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) died during the events of 2005's Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith. In the season finale, Reva Sevander (Moses Ingram) goes after Luke on Tatooine. At the end of the episode, Owen finally introduces Obi-Wan to Luke. An adult Luke Skywalker (played by Mark Hamill) has appeared in the other Disney+ Star Wars series such as the second season finale of The Mandalorian and the sixth episode of The Book of Boba Fett.

Image via Disney

Luke and Leia are not the only Skywalkers to appear in the show. Darth Vader (voiced by James Earl Jones) appeared throughout the series as one of its villains. The series' fifth episode also showed a flashback of Obi-Wan and Anakin around the time of 2002's Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones.

The season later culminated with a lightsaber fight between Kenobi and his former Padawan. "It was a very emotional scene to shoot, and obviously a very important one," Christensen previously told Collider about the finale's fight scene. "It was something that I think everyone was very aware of just, like, stepping out on set that day. There was a very different feeling. For both Ewan and I, it was a rather emotional experience, and I think that comes across onscreen." However, this won't be the last time that fans see Christensen on a Disney+ Star Wars series. In October 2021, it was announced that Christensen would appear as Anakin in the Ahsoka series starring Rosario Dawson. Fans will also have a chance to see Darth Vader on the big screen again when Rogue One: A Star Wars Story returns to theaters on August 26.

All six episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are avaiable to stream on Disney+.