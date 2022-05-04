Lucasfilm has delivered the perfect May the Fourth gift by dropping a new trailer for the highly anticipated Obi-Wan Kenobi series, which premieres on Disney+ later this year. The trailer focuses on the Inquisitor Reva's (Moses Ingram) hunt for Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor), showing her determined pursuit of the wanted Jedi as he tries to evade the wrath of the Empire.

In addition to McGregor and Hayden Christensen, Obi-Wan Kenobi marks the return of Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse who played Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru in the final act of the Prequel trilogy. Edgerton makes an appearance in the trailer, throwing a straight-to-the-heart barb at Obi-Wan about training Luke just like he trained his father. Hopefully, this is a tease that the series will provide Kenobi with an opportunity to process the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker (Christensen).

The series is also set to introduce a new slate of characters, including Kumail Nanjiani who makes his first appearance in the trailer. Very little can be told from his blink-and-you-miss-it appearance, but it is exciting to see that he isn't voicing a droid or a non-human species.Rupert Friend can be seen throughout the trailer as the intimidating Grand Inquisitor, who is also tracking down Obi-Wan Kenobi. The scene between Owen and Obi-Wan appears to match the quick shot from the first trailer which featured Owen facing off with the Inquisitor. The cast list also includes Indira Varma, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie

Image via Lucasfilm

RELATED: 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Images Reveal a New Look at the Jedi and the Grand Inquisitor

The six-episode limited Obi-Wan Kenobi series, written by Joby Harold, is showrun and directed by The Mandalorian alum Deborah Chow, who made her Star Wars debut by directing Chapter 3 of the series. Unlike The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, for the first time in a Star Wars live-action series, Obi-Wan Kenobi will have one singular voice penning the scripts and overseeing the story through to the finale. It's exciting to finally get a series that will have one cohesive creative vision guiding it and based on the new trailer, Chow is getting ready to unleash a truly incredible series for fans of the Prequel era and Star Wars in general.

The limited series is executive produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor, and Joby Harold.Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on May 27th, 2022. Check out the new trailer below:

