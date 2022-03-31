Disney+ has had a lot of success with its ever-growing list of Star Wars shows. One of the upcoming series that everyone is buzzing about is Obi-Wan Kenobi. This series will see star Ewan McGregor return to this iconic title character after almost 20 years away from the franchise. The show itself is still over a month away from its release, but now we have gotten more insight into who wrote for the show. One of the names included on the WGA's listing for the series is Andrew Stanton which many Disney fans should know well.

Stanton is credited as a co-writer on the fifth and final episode in the series with Joby Harold. His legendary writing credits include Pixar classics like the Toy Story franchise, A Bug’s Life, Monsters Inc., Finding Nemo, and Wall-E. He also wrote the screenplay for the infamous 2012 box office failure John Carter, but that is not really his fault and the film has since gained a cult following. Because of Stanton’s involvement, it will be interesting to see how much he will make us cry in the final episode of this series. Whether it is Jessie’s abandonment in Toy Story 2 or Toy Story 3’s garbage disposal scene, Stanton has been making Disney fans cry for decades. This is also exciting because this probably means there will be a lot of weighty heart in Kenobi’s final hour. Stanton has shown through his past work that he has a great sense of tone. He balances humor, heart, and darker material so well. This is perfect for a Star Wars show based around these legacy characters, and it is safe to assume we will need to bring a stack of tissue boxes to Kenobi’s finale.

It is also important to note that Hossein Amini still has a teleplay credit for Episode 1, as well as a story credit for both Episodes 1 and 2. The writer also has a co-writing credit on episode three. Amini was the original writer of the series, but Lucasfilm was unhappy with the scripts. Reportedly the original story involved Darth Maul, but all his scenes appear to have been cut or did not exist at all depending on whom you ask. Lucasfilm wanted the story to be bigger than just Obi-Wan protecting a young Luke Skywalker. Eventually, Amini left the project and characters like Hayden Christensen’s Darth Vader were added to the story. Even though some fans may be sad about this given Darth Maul’s supposed removal, at least Lucasfilm is giving Amini credit for his hard work on the project.

When Amini left the project Harold was brought in as the main co-writer of the series. He is the only co-writer credited on every episode of the series. Harold is credited alongside co-writers Hannah Friedman and Stuart Beattie. Friedman co-wrote episode four of the series and is best known for the upcoming Lucasfilm and Disney+ Willow series. Beattie on the other hand co-wrote episodes two and three. Beattie is best known for writing the Disney classic Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl.

Each of the writers, whether it be their experience in telling big-scale stories or emotional tales, is bringing something unique to this series. That is all the more reason to look forward to this epic return of two of cinema’s most iconic characters. Director Deborah Chow has recently talked about Vader's return in his more raw form and the compelling parallels between Kenobi and Vader’s journey. Because of all this, there is so much to be excited about when it comes to this particular series.

These finalized writing credits also come off the news that Obi-Wan Kenobi moved its premiere date two days from May 25 to May 27, 2022. The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi premiere on that date and May cannot get here any sooner.

