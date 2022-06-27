Film and television composer Natalie Holt has announced that the soundtrack for Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series is now available to purchase and listen to wherever you get your music.

The limited series took place ten years after the third prequel film, Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, and followed Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) during a time when Inquisitors were hunting down the Jedi to finally bring the order to extinction once and for all. However, that was not Obi-Wan’s only problem as he found himself caught between rescuing a young and mischievous Princess Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair) and facing off with his old apprentice, Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), who has become Darth Vader.

Holt’s score for Obi-Wan Kenobi was crafted in a way that really brings out the atmosphere, mood, and tone of the series. The show serves as a darker entry in the Star Wars universe, unlike that of The Mandalorian or The Book of Boba Fett, but in an echo of the intention set by the prequel films; Holt captures this perfectly without losing the lighter yet classic feeling of the usual expectations for Star Wars music. Not to mention that Holt is the first-ever woman to score a live Star Wars production.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: All the Easter Eggs You May Have Missed in the 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Finale

Holt’s musical career has not been anything short of impressive. Her most popular scores include the BAFTA-nominated soundtrack for Great Expectations, where she collaborated with Martin Phipps. Their second collaboration on The Honourable Woman would go on to win the Ivor Novello Award. Other notable productions include Paddington, a film based on Michael Bond’s children's stories centered around Paddington Bear. Her first Disney project was in the 2021 Marvel Studios Disney+ series Loki, which was also highly praised

Needless to say this point, Holt’s work is definitely worth checking out. It will be exciting to watch and see what her next projects will be, and whether she’ll return for a possible Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 - cross your fingers that both will happen. All binge watchers can find the full Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+ now. Its soundtrack is now available to buy at any music store or online.