The Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022) series is complete while fans continue to comb through the series to see how it fits into the extensive Star Wars canon. Returning as the series' titular Jedi, Ewan McGregor picks up the broken pieces of Kenobi's ultimate failure; the fall of Anakin Skywalker into the ruthless Darth Vader, which also sees the reprisal of Hayden Christensen.

RELATED: 9 'Star Wars' Characters That Have Been Reborn on Disney+

Since we know where most of the main characters would end up eventually, the series acts as a bridge betweenRevenge of the Sith (2005) and A New Hope (1977), and features numerous moments to support the saga as a whole. Whether its Easter Eggs, references, answered questions or more character development, series director Deborah Chow crafted a terrific character study of Obi-Wan Kenobi that echos through some of the galaxies most pivotal moments.

Vader Is Under The Emperor's Thumb

In the finale scenes of the series, Vader is still boiling from losing Obi-Wan's trail and is furiously ordering to keep up the search. However, Vader is quickly shut down by the Emperor (Ian McDairmid), who threatens to replace him if Vader cannot overcome his past. Throughout the series, fans witnessed an unleashed, emotional Vader, tearing through streets and ships to find Kenobi.

The Emperor stamping down Vader starts closing the gap between the polar temperaments of Anakin and Vader. Anakin is an impulsive and volatile Jedi, who wears his emotions on his sleeve. This is a far stretch from the cold and calculated Vader we meet in A New Hope. Palpatine repressing Vader's attachment to his past is surely one of the many manipulative tactics of The Emperor to keep his padawan in check.

The Path

The series introduced audiences to the Path, a type of underground railroad that smuggled Jedi and other force users out of the grasp of the Empire. While we know of scattered Jedi who escaped Order 66, the Path is the first time fans have been shown a large scale effort to save the survivors.

Traveling through the Path meant that the Jedi would receive new names and identities on their way to find a safe haven. This brings to mind Kanan Jarrus (Freddie Prinze Jr) introduced in Star Wars Rebels (2014) and later revealed to be the former padawan, Caleb Dume. Changing a Jedi refugee's name stirs fans into thinking that Kanan could have very well escaped through the Path and prompts fans into speculating who else may have done the same.

"Help Me Obi-Wan Kenobi, You're My Only Hope"

Many fans were worried about Obi-Wan leaving Tattooine, needing a compelling motivation for Obi-Wan to leave Luke unprotected. Those worries were relieved when Bail Organa (Jimmy Smitts) pleads for Obi-Wan to save his adopted daughter Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair). At the start of the show we find Kenobi a broken man, withering away in isolation, so it's inspiring to learn that it was Leia who helped rustle him out of the cave.

The simple fact that Obi-Wan met a young Leia is enough to start the water works. Back in 1977, there was no notion that Leia or Kenobi knew each other personally. This latest series is full of emotional interactions between the two, and reassures the audience that they did meet and do care for each other. So, when Obi-Wan (Alec Guiness) is first shown Leia's (Carrie Fisher) iconic plea for help, you can bet there's a surge of memories of Luke's feisty twin sister he saved all those years ago.

Reva's Past

Obi-Wan Kenobi introduces a new character, Reva (Moses Ingram), or the Third Sister, an Inquisitor moving up the ranks. It's also stated that Inquisitors are fallen Jedi, but Reva's backstory feels much more tragic. In a twist of motivation, it is revealed that Reva knew Anakin Skywalker because she was a padawan at the Jedi Temple, witnessing the newly appointed Sith Lord slashing through her peers on the day of Order 66.

RELATED: Essential Darth Vader Comics to Read Before 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'

Reva's backstory reminds fans of a brutal Star Wars moment, where Vader ignites his saber with intent to kill an entire room of Jedi Younglings. This is one of the most evil acts depicted in the entire saga, so linking this horrible action back to Reva is a crushing backstory, and another reminder of the devastating ripple effects of Anakin's actions that day.

Owen and Beru Put Up A Fight

Reprising their roles are Joel Edgerton, as Owen Lars, and Bonnie Piesse, as Beru Lars, who were both last seen in Revenge of the Sith just before the credits roll. In the new series we meet the farming couple 10 years later in the throes of parenthood, raising Luke Skywalker (Grant Feely), and diligently keeping his ancestry a secret. However, when their homestead is threatened, instead of running, Beru whips out the hardware and the Lars homestead holds its ground.

Fending off Reva (Moses Ingram), Owen asserts that Luke is one of his own, and the courageous actions show that they would die to save their adopted son. This adds more complexity into the family dynamic, especially Owen, who has only been shown as a grump suppressing Luke's dreams. However, given evidence of Owen and Beru's love for Luke and efforts to keep him safe, you can bet they put up a fight before meeting their fiery demise in A New Hope.

Luke's T-16 Toy Was a Gift From Ben Kenobi

Obi-Wan Kenobi was full of Easter Eggs to the entire Saga, but one that holds an endearing effect is that of the T-16 Skyhopper toy. In A New Hope, Luke (Mark Hamill), can be seen play-flying around with the toy, which fans learned was a gift from that old hermit, Ben Kenobi, Obi-Wan's alias. After a cheeky scene with a shifty Jawa, we see Kenobi attempt to gift the toy to the young Luke and bolster his imagination.

This very toy is later seen discarded into the sand as Owen is afraid of Luke's potential power, while Obi-Wan is eager for the boy to show signs of the force. In a touching arc the toy is finally allowed to be gifted to Luke, to encourage Luke's dreams. The T-16 is a warming reminder that Ben Kenobi was a positive influence on Luke growing up long before taking him out into the galaxy.

The Imperial Defector

Image via Lucasfilm

Obi-Wan Kenobi introduces Tala (Indira Varma) an Imperial officer who she saw the evil of the Empire, and decided to fight back as a saboteur. The archetype of the defect Imperial has been seen a few times, like Finn (John Boyega), the fleeing Stormtrooper in The Force Awakens (2012) or Sabine Wren (Tiya Sircar) the Imperial scientist turned freedom fighter in Star Wars Rebels (2014). Tala is a compelling story of a hero born out of corruption and evil, once a believer, now rebelling against the Empire.

Star Wars ignited in 1977 as an epic story of good and evil, where the line is clearly defined. However, over time compelling stories have come out of gray areas, characters who become disillusioned or are morally conflicted. Sprinkling more defectors into the 'Star Wars' canon reminds us that evil will not prevail, that people naturally will find the way to peace and to help others.

A Rebel is Brewing

Jimmy Smitts reprises his role as Bail Organa, one of the most notable politicains in the Galaxy, who took in Leia to protect her from the clutches of the Empire. Like Owen and Beru Lars, the latest series develops underrated parents, Bail and Breha Organa (Simone Kessel), raising one of the most pivotal and determined members of the Rebel Alliance in the years to come.

RELATED: 10 Star Wars Characters We'd Like to see in 'Andor'

Fans never got to see Leia's parents in the Original trilogy, as they died during the destruction of Alderaan by the Death Star. Their guidance lifts Leia up, but sadly, each touching moment shared between the family makes it harder to watch when Leia (Carrie Fisher) witnesses her entire planet blow up. Looking back, it's comforting to know she was in such great hands from Breha and Bail Organa.

The Inquisitor's Catch

Obi-Wan Kenobi serves as the live action debut of Inquisitors, fallen Jedi lead by Darth Vader to hunt the remaining Jedi after Order 66. The series takes fans to the Fortress Inquisitorious, a heavily fortified base of operations, where Obi-Wan makes a grim discovery. An endless tomb of Jedi and force users, suspended in an orange tank as if they are on display like trophies.

This depressing museum of Jedi is a crushing sight for Obi-Wan, looking into the eyes of all his slain comrades. While fans discuss what may really be going on in the depths of these mysterious Imperial facilities, this somber scene simply intensifies the tragic events of Order 66.

Padme and Anakin's Legacy

In the original trilogy its never confirmed that Obi-Wan knew Padmé Amidala (Natalie Portman), but only that Anakin was a very good friend and pupil. It wasn't until the Prequel trilogy and The Clone Wars, that the adventures and friendship between Obi-Wan, Anakin and Padmé was doven into. In the latest series we find Obi-Wan tormented by the memories of his past, lingering on the horror of those friends he lost.

In a drastic arc, Obi-Wan is motivated by Leia and Luke, the very legacy of Padmé and Anakin, to climb out of his hole. In the finale's emotional goodbye, Obi-Wan tells Leia of the great qualities she inherited from both her parents, and leaves knowing the legacy of his old friends are alive and well. It's a powerful realization to Obi-Wan that the best of Anakin Skywalker still lives through his children, and he only need be patient for that good to bring balance back to the galaxy.

NEXT: 5 Upcoming 'Star Wars' Series to Look Forward To After 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'