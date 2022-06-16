Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers through Episode 5 of Obi-Wan Kenobi.George Lucas once drew a comparison between the original Star Wars trilogy and its prequels by saying: "It's like poetry, it rhymes." Many creatives who've tacked a modern-day Star Wars project often take his ideas to heart, whether in structure (Star Wars: The Force Awakens mirrors and/or references key elements of Star Wars: A New Hope) and character (the bond between Kanan Jarrus and Ezra Bridger in Star Wars Rebels is meant to remind viewers of Obi-Wan training Anakin Skywalker and his son Luke). And Joby Harold and Deborah Chow definitely kept it in mind while crafting Obi-Wan Kenobi, as the limited series' antagonist Reva Savander (Moses Ingram) serves as a reflection of her master Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen), in more ways than one.

When Reva is first introduced as the Third Sister, she is shown to be ruthless and cunning - going to every length possible to draw out Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) from hiding. Her fellow Inquisitors, including the Fifth Brother (Sung Kang) and Grand Inquisitor (Rupert Friend) chide her at every turn, mocking her for her "ambition" and saying that she's little more than a "gutter rat". They also deride her abilities, calling her the weakest of the Inquisitors. Anakin faced a similar treatment prior to his transformation into Darth Vader. When he is brought before the Jedi Council in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, both Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson) and Yoda (Frank Oz) say that he is too old - and carries too much anger - to be a Jedi.

Both Dark Siders manage to use their opponent's compassion as leverage. Reva draws Obi-Wan out by hiring bounty hunters to kidnap Leia Organa (Vivien Lyra Blair), leading her adoptive father Bail Organa (Jimmy Smits) to seek out Obi-Wan. In the very first episode, the Grand Inquisitor says that a Jedi's compassion is their weakness - clearly Reva is playing off of this, as she banks on Obi-Wan's Jedi code being his undoing. Vader employs similar tactics in the original Star Wars trilogy, especially The Empire Strikes Back. On Bespin, he captures a now-adult Leia (Carrie Fisher) and Han Solo (Harrison Ford) in order to draw Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) to him. The trap works and Luke is soundly beaten emotionally and physically.

But the biggest thing the two share is how their emotional state drove them to darkness. For Anakin, it started when his mother Shimi was brutally murdered by Tusken Raiders; he seeks out a Tusken camp and slaughters its inhabitants as revenge. Reva, too, is driven by revenge - the latest episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi shows that she was a youngling at the Jedi Temple the night Anakin and a battalion of clone troopers carried out Order 66. She was forced to watch as the former Jedi slaughtered her friends, and vowed vengeance. In fact the entire reason she became an Inquisitor was to corner Vader and kill him.

That ambition is yet another link between the two, and the source of their undoing. Anakin's desire to save his wife Padme (Natalie Portman) led him into the thrall of Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) and led to him becoming Darth Vader. Likewise, Reva is blinded by her desire for revenge that she lets Obi-Wan slip through her fingers twice. She even intends to torture Leia while the young princess is held captive in Fortress Inquisitorus, and Obi-Wan is quick to point out that her anger has consequences.

In fact, the episode features a pair of scenes that pay homage to Lucas' theory, and show that Reva may have become too much like Vader. Throughout the episode, flashback scenes show Obi-Wan and Anakin sparring at the Jedi Temple, with Anakin trying to utilize every advantage he has to win. Obi-Wan is able to defeat him and says that his desire for victory is his undoing. This holds true for Reva: when she has her chance to finally confront Vader, he deflects her blows and deals a seemingly fatal wound to the Third Sister, with the Grand Inquisitor - who Reva had seemingly killed in the second episode - gloating that she would return to the gutters.

Yet there may be hope for Reva in the end. Vader was able to redeem himself in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, giving up his own life to defeat Palpatine and save his son. With the end of this week's episode hinting at a return to Tatooine and Luke possibly in the Empire's crosshairs, perhaps Reva can redeem herself by helping protect the young Skywalker and his sister. And she could potentially still be alive: Vader survived being burned alive on Mustafar and the Grand Inquisitor seemingly shook off a similarly fatal wound. Reva's fate - and the answer to whether she can surpass the flaws that consumed Vader - will more than likely be revealed in the Obi-Wan Kenobi finale next week.