John Williams will be back to the Star Wars universe with Obi-Wan Kenobi theme, reveals Variety. Williams is the legendary composer who helped bring all nine main Star Wars films to life, creating the iconic soundtracks that are still part of the franchise decades after their conception.

Williams won an Academy Award for Best Original Score for the original Star Wars in 1977, with nominations in the same category for all movies of both the original and the sequel trilogies: The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker. Williams also has four non-Star Wars Oscars on his shelf, and rarely composes for television, making his return for Obi-Wan Kenobi an exceptional occasion.

Williams recorded Obi-Wan Kenobi last week with a Los Angeles orchestra, under a tight security scheme that made sure note even a single note would breach out Disney’s soundproof wall of secrecy. It is unknown if Williams used the theme he created for Obi-Wan in the original trilogy as inspiration for the new track, or if the series theme will somehow connect with the soundtrack that represented the character in the prequel trilogy. The Obi-Wan Kenobi theme could also be a mix of both sources, or something else entirely new. One thing is for sure, though: it’s going to sound incredible.

Following the success of The Mandalorian, Disney+ decided to aggressively expand its Star Wars content in the streaming platform. The next Star Wars series to hit Disney+ is Obi-Wan Kenobi, a limited series set at least partially in Tatooine. Obi-Wan Kenobi will bring Ewan McGregor back as the titular Jedi master, a role he played for the three movies of the prequel trilogy. The series will also see Hayden Christensen return as Anakin Skywalker, who is already called Darth Vader by the time the series takes place.

Obi-Wan Kenobi promises to reveal what happened to the titular Jedi Knight after choosing to exile in Tatooine to protect Luke Skywalker and prevent the Empire from ever finding him. The series will also fill the gap between the prequel and the original trilogy, showing how Obi-Wan’s and Anakin’s relationship evolves after the fateful duel in which the old Jedi Master had to strike down his former apprentice. It will be interesting to see how McGregor and Christensen will replay their iconic roles, as the last time they were together on the Star Wars universe was for 2005’s Episode III: Revenge of the Sith.

As recently revealed, Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on May 25.

