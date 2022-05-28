It’s a great weekend to be a Star Wars fan. Beside the fact that Star Wars Celebration returned, the new limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi had its two episode premiere on Friday. The epic six part series sees the return of Ewan McGregor in the iconic role. McGregor, along with the rest of the cast, have been promoting the series like crazy for the past few months, and in a fun new video posted to the Obi-Wan twitter page, McGregor, Hayden Christensen, and Moses Ingram tested their Star Wars vocabulary knowledge in the game “Star Wars or Just Words?".

The Star Wars universe is full of bizarre words that either sound too ridiculous to be featured in this world, or just ridiculous enough to be in a galaxy far far away. This game highlights that, and it will challenge even the most seasoned Star Wars fan. For example, the first word up was “Sleemo”. This is one of those words that teeters on the line of being too absurd a term to be used in the franchise, but it’s actually an insult that Anakin Skywalker says in Episode 1 that means “slime ball”. The other words featured in the video are “Skug Hole”, “Jaart”, and “Pan-Yruis”. It’s up to you to test out your own franchise knowledge and find out if those are “Star Wars or just words?”.

This video is just another “pinch me” moment in terms of seeing McGregor and Christensen together. Even though the first two episodes are out and tangible, it is still insane to believe that Star Wars got the band back together for this epic series. Obi-Wan and Darth Vader are back! However, beyond that, It’s simply great seeing the cast having fun in this universe again with newcomer Ingram already leaving her evil lightsaber mark on the franchise.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’: Moses Ingram Drew Inspiration From Megan Thee Stallion for Her ‘Star Wars’ Character

The series has been this exciting, well paced, and emotionally balanced rescue mission that has brought the iconic Jedi Master out of hiding and back into Darth Vader's sinister sights. The end of episode two gave us only a tease of the famous Sith Lord’s return, but it was so satisfying nevertheless. It is going to be very exciting to see where the series takes that relationship and, while Christensen and McGregor are all smiles in this amusing video, the reunion between these two fallen brothers is going to be intense to say the least. Obi-Wan’s face at the end of episode two said it all.

The series has been great so far and, because of that, it is going to be a long week as we wait for episode three. However, until then, you can watch “Star Wars or No Words” down below. You can also watch the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+ right now.

'Star Wars: Jedi Survivor' Trailer Reveals Long-Awaited 'Jedi Fallen Order' Sequel Game

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Shane Romanchick (489 Articles Published) Shane Romanchick is a TV and Movie News Writer for Collider. He also runs his own blog entitled Entershanement Reviews where he writes about and reviews the latest movies. In his free time he loves going for runs and playing with his beagle Butterscotch. When it comes to movies, he is a huge James Bond and horror movie enthusiast. More From Shane Romanchick

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe