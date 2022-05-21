We are less than a week away from Obi-Wan Kenobi. The marketing for the highly anticipated series has entered the final stretch and in their latest promotion they have teamed up with Volkswagen for a fun new commercial.

The spot is for the new all-electric Volkswagen ID Buzz and takes place on the set of Obi-Wan Kenobi. The set is presumably on the sands of Tatoonie. We see everyone's favorite lovable duo R2-D2 and C-3PO bickering over R2-D2’s new “friend” the ID Buzz. The Buzz’s lights turn on to reveal the car's “smile” and The driver of the car is none other than Obi-Wan Kenobi himself, Ewan Mcgregor.

Overall this is just a really cute commercial that features some of Star Wars’ fan-favorite characters. It is just great to see characters like R2-D2 and C-3PO again even if it is in this non-canon appearance. We haven’t seen these two joyful droids together since The Rise of Skywalker, though the last time we saw R2-D2 was in The Book of Boba Fett. Does this commercial confirm that we will see them in the series? Probably not, but a Star Wars fan can dream, and these two droids always find a way to be in the middle of the action.

It also is particularly amusing to imagine that this is how Kenobi gets off world in the series, with an electric vehicle. It sure beats the airspeeders from Attack of the Clones and, as we already know, at some point Kenobi will leave Tatoonie on another grand adventure.

In all seriousness, the hype for Kenobi hasn’t been seen in the Star Wars universe arguably since The Mandalorian Season 2 finale. McGregor's Kenobi was the best part of the prequel trilogy and fans have been asking for his return for over a decade. He had little voice cameos in both The Force Awakens and The Rise of Skywalker, but this is McGregor's flesh and blood return to the character. However, the series does not just mark the return of this iconic Jedi Knight, it also sees the menacing return of Hayden Christensen’s Darth Vader. The chemistry that Christensen shared with McGregor was the tragic linchpin for the prequel trilogy. It is going to be very exciting to see how this limited series expands upon that fallen relationship.

Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres with its first two episodes on Disney+ May 27 and will have six episodes in total. While we anxiously wait for this Jedi’s return, you can watch the Kenobi Volkswagen ad down below:

