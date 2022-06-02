Top-notch talent including many faces new to the galaxy far, far away.

As the long-awaited Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ miniseries finally releases, fans are overwhelmed with excitement as they see familiar faces tell the next part of Obi-Wan’s journey 10 years after the ending of Revenge of the Sith. The show is perhaps the hottest Disney show of the summer, and will bring fans across the globe together to experience Obi-Wan’s journey on Tatooine and his search for the next Jedi, Luke Skywalker.

RELATED: 10 Essential Obi-Wan Kenobi Facts Ahead of the Star Wars Series Premiere on Disney Plus

In terms of plot, there is not much known beyond the first two episodes, but Obi-Wan must avoid the Sith Inquisitors on his tail in addition to the infamous Darth Vader. The first episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi premiered on May 27, 2022, and the series ends on June 22, 2022.

Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi)

Image via Disney+

Ewan McGregor returns to the Star Wars franchise to reprise his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi. After Revenge of the Sith in 2005, McGregor finally completed what he thought would be his entire Star Wars character arc. Little did he know, he’d be called again to bring his beloved interpretation of the character back!

Since one of his breakout roles, McGregor has had an illustrious career, having roles such as Christian in Moulin Rouge!, Patrick McKenna in Angels & Demons, the voice of Lumiere in the live-action version of Beauty and the Beast, the titular characters for both Halston and Christopher Robin, and many more. In terms of future projects, it is unknown what will come next for McGregor, but fans should expect the best from this veteran star.

Hayden Christensen (Darth Vader)

Image via Disney+

Also returning alongside McGregor is the well-loved Hayden Christensen, who played Anakin Skywalker in the original prequel series and Anakin’s fate, Darth Vader, in Obi-Wan Kenobi. Star Wars fans were shocked to hear of Christensen’s return to the role of Vader, since Christensen had not been involved with the Star Wars franchise since the end of the prequel trilogy besides an occasional voice cameo in recent films.

The role of Anakin Skywalker completely skyrocketed his career, earning him roles as David Rice in Jumper, James Kelly in American Heist, and Don Piper in 90 Minutes in Heaven. As Christensen makes his infamous character come back to life, fans are thrilled to see that he has also received a credit in the upcoming Disney+ Star Wars series as Ahsoka!

Rupert Friend (The Grand Inquisitor)

Rupert Friend is The Grand Inquisitor, a character seen before in the Star Wars Universe (previously in Star Wars: Rebels) but has never been portrayed in a live-action form. Friend, a British actor, is no newbie to the acting business and has had roles in numerous films and television shows.

Friend has been seen as Mr. Wickham in Pride and Prejudice, Lieutenant Kurt Kotler in The Boy in the Striepd Pajamas, Vasily Stalin in The Death of Stalin, a Drill-Sergeant in The French Dispatch, Peter Quinn in Homeland, and James Whitehouse in Anatomy of a Scandal. In the future, Friend will be seen in Last Looks (a 2022 film now in post-production), Asteroid City, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, and High Desert as Guru Bob.

Moses Ingram (Reva, The Third Sister)

A Geffen School of Drama at Yale University graduate and fairly-recent breakout actor, Moses Ingram is making waves in the industry. Since their graduation, Ingram has been seen as Lady Macduff in 2021’s The Tragedy of Macbeth with Denzel Washington, Jolene in The Queen’s Gambit, and most recently as Amy Sharp in Ambulance with Jake Gyllenhaal.

RELATED: Moses Ingram on ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ and Going to Jedi School with Ewan McGregor

In Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ingram plays Reva Sevander (also known as The Third Sister), an Imperial Inquisitor on the hunt of Jedi.

Sung Kang (The Fifth Brother)

Image via Lucasfilm

Joining The Grand Inquisitor and The Third Sister is the Fifth Brother, played by Sung Kang. Kang is an actor most well-known for his role as Han Lue in the Fast & Furious franchise. He has also appeared in a few more action movies, like Bullet to the Head alongside the legendary Sylvester Stallone.

Kang has also had numerous television roles on shows like CSI: Miami, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Gang Related (as the main role Tae Kim), and Power (as yet another main character named Assistant US Attorney John Mak. In terms of the future, Kang will continue in his role in the Fast & Furious franchise.

Maya Erskine and Kumail Nanjiani

In Obi-Wan Kenobi, there were a few undisclosed roles and/or unknown characters joining the fray, and both Maya Erskine and Kumail Nanjiani happen to fit that criterion at the current moment. Nanjiani’s character was revealed to be Haja Estree, a con artist on the plant Daiyu. Erskine’s character is still unknown. Either way, both of these fine actors are among the country’s finest comedic talents of this century.

Erskine is most well known for creating and starring in the pre-pubescent comedy series PEN15, and has also been seen in Insecure, Casual, and Big Mouth. Nanjiani is not-at-all new to Disney, having played Kingo in Marvel’s Eternals. He’s also been seen in The Big Sick, Men in Black: International, and Dolittle. In the future, Erskine will be heard in Blue Eye Samurai and Nanjiani will be seen in upcoming miniseries Immigrant.

NEXT: Upcoming 'Star Wars' Shows: Here's What's Coming Soon to Disney+

'Irma Vep' Poster Peels Away Alicia Vikander's Layers of Life and Art

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Riley Bocchicchio (22 Articles Published) Riley is a new Lists Writer for Collider! Hailing from the tri-state area of the United States, Riley has extensive knowledge on all things, TV, Comedy, Film, and even Theatre. He has a secret love for some specialty topics on the "geekier" side (looking at you, Marvel) and strives to create open spaces for Queer identities. More From Riley Bocchicchio

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe