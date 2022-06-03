Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Episode 3 of Obi-Wan Kenobi.This week's episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi was full of big moments for Star Wars fans. Not only did it finally feature Ewan McGregor's Jedi Master crossing blades with Darth Vader, but it also featured the return of James Earl Jones as the voice of the Sith Lord. And that isn't the only deep cut from the Star Wars canon. During the episode, Obi-Wan and Princess Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair) are rescued from a group of Stormtroopers by Imperial defector Lyra (Indira Varma), who's been smuggling rogue Jedi off the planet Mapuzo using a series of tunnels known as "The Path".

Lyra eventually takes Obi-Wan and Leia to the Path, where other Jedi have left messages etched on the walls before departing. Obi-Wan is drawn to one paragraph, and says a single sentence: "Quinlan was here." This might feel like a throwaway, but it's making a reference to Quinlan Vos - another Jedi who survived Order 66. Though Vos is best known for his appearances in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, his origins are tied to the Star Wars prequels. And given that a great deal of Kenobi's story draws from the prequels, it only makes sense for a Jedi from that era to be referenced.

Vos made his first appearance in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, as he was on a mission in Mos Espa - the spaceport city located on the dusty world of Tatooine. Around that time, a younger Obi-Wan and his master Qui-Gon Jinn encountered Anakin Skywalker as a child. Vos was well known for his maverick attitude, which rubbed his fellow Jedi the wrong way, as well as his Force ability of retrocognition. This ability allowed him to tap into others' memories when handling objects they had touched, which made Vos one of the Jedi Order's best trackers and spies. However, his refusal to play by the rules led to some dangerous situations.

Image via Lucasfilm

RELATED: What the Lightsaber Duel in 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Episode 3 Reveals About Its Combatants

Vos's story would be expanded upon in the comic series Star Wars: Republic, published by Dark Horse Comics. Throughout Republic's run, Vos' maverick tendencies, as well as his relationship with fan-favorite Jedi Aayla Secura - who was his Padawan - were a major focus. Eventually, things took a turn for the worse when Vos attempted to infiltrate Count Dooku's inner circle in order to find out who his master was. During this mission, Vos crossed more than a few lines to the point where his fellow Jedi believed that he had fallen to the dark side. It wouldn't be the first time that his loyalty to the Jedi Order was tested.

Eventually, Vos would appear in the Clone Wars episode "Hunt For Ziro," voiced by Al Rodrigo. Vos and Obi-Wan joined forces to track down Ziro the Hutt and his lover Sy Snootles, as Ziro has incriminating evidence on the criminal activities of his fellow Hutts. The episode essentially plays out like an intergalactic version of Lethal Weapon, with Obi-Wan as Murtaugh and Vos as Riggs. This also places Vos in the handful of characters who have been taken from "Legends" continuity - which refers to the Star Wars stories published prior to Disney's purchase of Lucasfilm - and into official continuity.

Image via Del Rey

But Vos' biggest storyline would come in the Star Wars: Dark Disciple novel by Christie Golden, which was based on unproduced scripts from The Clone Wars. Vos is paired with former Sith apprentice Asajj Ventress to assassinate Count Dooku on behalf of the Jedi Council; in order to accomplish this, Vos turns to the Dark Side and becomes Dooku's new apprentice. Ventress guides Vos on how to master the power of the Dark Side, and the two eventually fell in love. However, Dooku manages to best them and fully transforms Vos into his new apprentice Admiral Enigman when he reveals that Ventress previously killed Vos' master Tholme. Ventress manages to help Vos come back to the light side but suffered a fatal blast of Force lightning from Dooku in the process.

Vos also owes a great deal of thanks to Obi-Wan because of the events of Dark Disciple. When Vos was brought before the Jedi Council, Obi-Wan advocated for his reintroduction into the Jedi Order as he believed the Order's decision to assassinate Dooku was a moral failing on their part. Vos says in a monologue that he'd spend the rest of his life repaying Obi-Wan in any way that he could; having the two reconnect could be a way for him to make good on that promise