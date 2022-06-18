Editor's note: The following article contains spoilers up to Episode 5 of Obi-Wan KenobiFrom the moment she made her first appearance, Reva, Third Sister (Moses Ingram), has been an enigma. In the premiere of Obi-Wan Kenobi, it was obvious Reva wasn’t like the other Inquisitors; she had information few could have been privy to, and she had a secret agenda and a deep hatred of Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) that far exceeded her mandate to hunt Jedi. In Episode 5 of the Star Wars show, Reva’s motivations and actions are explained.

In “Part V”, Reva’s cunning plan to place a tracker in Leia’s (Vivien Lyra Blair) L0-LA59 droid leads her and Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen/James Earl Jones) straight to the secret rebel base on Jabiim. The rebels are outnumbered and outmatched, so Obi-Wan goes toe-to-toe with Reva, uncovering her history. And it is tragic! The series opened with a devastating sequence at the Jedi Temple, where a training session with a group of younglings was interrupted by marauding Clone Troopers. This was, of course, the Order 66 massacre, when the loyal troops turned on the Jedi, killing everyone, including younglings. However, the Clone Army weren't the only ones who killed these innocent lives — one of the more disturbing aspects of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith was seeing Anakin kill his own people, even children. One of those younglings who witnessed Anakin’s actions was a young Reva, who was played by Ayaamii Sledge, in the premiere episode.

Reva, like all other Force-sensitive children, had been inducted into the Jedi Order at a young age; she had no other attachments or family aside from those younglings. Reva explains to Obi-Wan how she watched her “family” be killed and had to pretend she was dead to survive the attack. That was the moment she began plotting her revenge. Reva’s plan was to take Anakin—rather, Darth Vader—down from the inside. It led to her joining the Empire, becoming an Inquisitor, and doing everything in her power to gain Vader’s trust. The closer she got to him, the closer Reva came to achieving her vengeance.

Image via DIsney+

RELATED: 'Obi-Wan Kenobi's Reva Is a Tragic Mirror to Darth Vader

The seeds of Reva’s characterization were sowed in “Part I” of Obi-Wan Kenobi, and the show’s creators have eked out her character development over the course of the series. Reva isn’t just a tragic character; she is a symptom of a much larger problem with the former Jedi Order and with Obi-Wan Kenobi. Reva’s hatred of Obi-Wan comes from the fact that he wasn’t there to save her and the rest of the younglings during Order 66 — in his defense, Obi-Wan was hanging on for dear life at that exact moment because his trusted Commander Cody (Temuera Morrison) had shot at him. But more than that, Anakin was Obi-Wan’s padawan, he should have known or felt Anakin’s inclination towards the Dark Side. Reva is correct in blaming Obi-Wan for his inaction in stopping Anakin. Reva probably doesn’t know that Yoda (Frank Oz) had to force Obi-Wan to fight and kill Anakin on Mustafar; Obi-Wan was more than willing to face the far more powerful Palpatine than his Jedi brother.

Obi-Wan Kenobi has reiterated the flaws of the Jedi, and it’s especially obvious with regard to Obi-Wan himself. He’s a broken man at the start of the show, but his inaction leads to the death of a Jedi who asks for his help—how many Force-sensitive children and former Jedi were killed while he was hiding on Tatooine? In a flashback in “Part V”, Obi-Wan’s faults, especially regarding Anakin, come to the fore. He and Anakin spar in a lightsaber duel, but it’s apparent that Anakin doesn’t view this as a friendly match. He’s aggressive and bloodthirsty; Anakin doesn’t like to lose. But Obi-Wan, instead of helping Anakin through his insecurities, bests him in battle and pretty much tells Anakin to get over it. Honestly, the galaxy, and younglings like Reva, would have been better off had Anakin been sent to therapy and not the Jedi Order.

It’s no wonder that Reva, when she landed on Tatooine in the first episode, insisted on staying back, so she could find Obi-Wan. She knew she could get closer to Vader if she could find and capture his former Master. Reva’s ability to play mind games also helped her destabilize Obi-Wan when she was searching for him and young Leia on Daiyu. She is one of the rare people (aside from Emperor Palpatine) who knows Darth Vader’s real identity. Reva played on Obi-Wan’s affection for his Padawan by telling him that Anakin was alive.

Image via DIsney+

Even her apparent quest for the role of Grand Inquisitor (which led to her seemingly killing the previous holder of the title) and to antagonize her fellow Inquisitors was all an effort to get closer to Vader. Her ‘devotion’ to Vader is a well-veiled act (or so she thought). Reva is the teacher’s pet but so are the other Inquisitors — they are always one-upping each other by going to Vader first. However, the other Inquisitors were unaware of how Reva’s been playing the long game. But perhaps she’s been playing it for so long, Reva has lost any sense of the person she once was.

Reva, like Anakin, embodies the adage that Yoda had shared in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace — the one that all Jedi live by. She was a scared youngling whose anger at being abandoned by the Jedi made her hate her own kind, especially Obi-Wan and Anakin, and it’s led to endless suffering for so many, including Reva herself. As Third Sister, Reva has done terrible things to get her vengeance — she’s killed the Jedi the Inquisitors have uncovered; allowed Force-sensitive younglings to be caught and slaughtered; worked alongside the people who killed her own. She's had to do all this and become a Sith, and by the end of “Part V”, she is impaled by Vader, who leaves her for dead. And Vader reveals that he’s been aware of Reva’s deception the whole time. All this is because Obi-Wan was once a poor Jedi Master and the Jedi were too blinded by their prophecy about the Chosen One to meaningfully help Anakin.

Reva’s sorrow and loss continuously fuel her anger and need for vengeance—hence her powerful abilities with the Dark Side of the Force—and she may even hate Obi-Wan for choosing Anakin over the younglings. But she definitely hates Anakin much more to have played this long, painful and dangerous game to become Grand Inquisitor.

What’s next for Reva? The Grand Inquisitor (Rupert Friend) survived being stabbed by Reva’s lightsaber, so perhaps she will too. Reva also got her hands on Obi-Wan’s communicator with Bail Organa’s (Jimmy Smits) message about the “children”. So far, none of the Empire seem to know that Vader has two living children. Vader thinks he’s the smartest person in the room because he played the Inquisitors against each other (not so hard considering how petty they are). But Vader still hasn’t figured out his children are alive — if Reva figures this out, this could be her ace in the hole. Could a journey back to Tatooine be in her future?