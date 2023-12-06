Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Obituary

One of Hulu's newest series Obituary depicts what happens when intrusive thoughts are allowed to reign supreme and all of the subsequent horror a person can enact on their small community. Set in the seaside Irish town of Kilraven, the show follows Elvira (Siobhán Cullen), an obituary writer for the local newspaper who has always held a macabre interest in death. When faced with a demotion from salary to pay-per-article, Elvira decides to drum up some business by taking on a side job: becoming the town's resident serial killer. Giving into her twisted interests grants her writing a dark level of authenticity; her body count steadily increases, though surprisingly, it's not these crimes that Season 1's central mystery revolves around. Because before Elvira ever decided to make her first kill, it was the unsolved murder of German visitor Maria Riedle (Dagmar Döring) that befuddled locals for years.

Found in the nearby woods, her corpse and the question of who killed the woman was a mystery - the solving of which many saw as a surefire way to achieve true crime stardom. The season's six episodes feature many shocking twists and turns that end with a horrifyingly ironic (yet slightly confusing) climax, a person charged with Maria's murder, and many of the main cast scattered. Let's jump into what mysteries were solved, the status of Kilraven's new serial killer, where everyone ends up, and what the finale means for a possible Season 2.

Obituary Release Date November 21, 2023 Cast Siobhán Cullen, Michael Smiley, Ronan Raftery, Danielle Galligan Main Genre Crime Genres Comedy, Crime, Drama Seasons 1 Creator Ray Lawlor

'Obituary's Mystery Is Complicated

The question of Maria Riedle's fate isn't even on Elvira's radar when the story begins. Despite a focus on her bloody new hobby, as the story goes on she steadily discovers that those around her (and even herself) are much more involved than she could have ever guessed. Her love interest Emerson (Ronan Raftery) is revealed to have moved to the town and taken up a job at her newspaper all in an attempt to uncover what really happened to the woman. His assistance from fellow reporter Clive (Lalor Roddy) proves useful in tracking some leads, but he soon finds that they're not alone in trying to solve the case, as the newspaper's good-natured Editor Hughie (David Ganly) also has a personal interest in what happened.

Clive passes halfway through the season (one of the few deaths not caused by Elvira) but his years of research help Emerson understand that despite the police thinking that Maria's husband is to blame, it's most likely someone from the small town itself who robbed the woman of her life. His investigations make him suspect that not only does Elvira's best friend Mallory (Danielle Galligan) have a connection to the case, but also Elvira's father, Ward (Michael Smiley). As Emerson and Hughie both race to decipher the mystery first, they put more and more pressure on these people. Despite their hard work, it's a combination of Mallory and Ward's confession that reveals to Elvira the truth: it turns out that her career as a murderer began earlier than the young woman had thought.

Siobhán Cullen's Elvira Causes Chaos in Kilraven

Image via APC Studios

Hughie employed Maria as the town's obituaries writer during her stay, a job that transitioned into a passionate affair. Both were married, and on the night of her death Hughie found Maria at the local bar and told her that he'd left his wife for her. She replies that she never asked him for that, that what they had wasn't meant to last, and she had tickets for a bus that night returning to Germany. Desperate, he asked Mallory to steal Maria's bag containing her passport and tickets, so she couldn't leave. For 40 euros the woman agreed, though she wasn't counting on being chased down outside after the initial snatching. Maria angrily follows her into the woods before they're both stopped by the sound of nearby gunshots from an unseen but distressed Elvira, inebriated and attempting to reclaim the happiness she found shooting bottles as a child. Both women run, and Elvira unknowingly shoots Maria in the stomach.

Unaware of the damage she's caused, Elvira heads back to her car and locks herself inside before taking a large amount of her prescription medication. She fades into semi-consciousness and is unable to assist when Mallory walks the injured Maria over in search of help. Distraught by her friend's lack of response and horrified when she sees Maria slumped over, Mallory presumes both are dead and decides to store Maria in the trunk before abandoning the scene to evade the police. Ward, drawn by the gunshot, wanders into the forest searching for its source and finds his dazed daughter and the "corpse" in the trunk.

He details this discovery to Elvira in the season's last episode, explaining that he couldn't let her go to jail for the crime. So, he made a plan: knowing snow would erase any evidence, he dragged Maria out of the trunk and grabbed the gun that fatally shot her, hiding it in random places for the next few days before ultimately chucking it into the lake. He leaves out one important detail in this explanation to Elvira: Maria hadn't died when Mallory put her into the trunk, she'd simply passed out from trauma. The man found her trying to crawl away, and with Elvira's freedom as the top priority, Ward suffocated the woman, leaving her corpse in the forest and taking his daughter home.

Elvira Gets Away With a Lot

Image via Hulu

The season documents Elvira's growing addiction to killing, how beneficial it is for her professional life and just how much she grows to love the act. The twisted young woman learns to cover her tracks to the point that it isn't until the second to last episode that someone even begins to suspect that the town had a murder besides Maria's on its hands. Ironically, it's her ties to this mystery that endanger her secrecy as Emerson begins to suspect that those closest to her may have played a role in the murder (spoiler alert: they all did).

Yet even then, Emerson never suspected Elvira herself. While Ward, Mallory, and Hughie have ample suspicion thrown their way, her closeness to the investigative reporter and reputation as a kind, slightly drawl writer shielded her from any serious accusation. By the season's end, the only person to truly know of her crimes is a young boy who saw Elvira push an old man off of a cliff... though a threat against his mother ensures that particular secret is kept. While she may have had some close calls, Elvira's wittiness and people's sole focus on the Riedle case spared her from anyone figuring out just how many atrocities she'd committed. And despite initial claims that her days of killing were behind her, Season 1 ends with Elvira imagining her next murders with delicious glee — a clear sign that Kilraven's troubles have only just begun.

Who Ends Up Behind Bars on 'Obituary'?

Elvira's freedom doesn't come without a cost. With Emerson's persistent questioning and Hughie receiving the murder weapon from a local youth who'd found it in the lake, Ward is sent into a frantic tailspin that leads him to duplicate Hughie's housekey and enter his house while the man is out. It's there that he discovers an unsent love letter from Hughie to Maria (along with a stolen goose he'd captured to distract Emerson) around the same time that Elvira finds Maria's purse and passport in Mallory's room. When the two compare their findings and Ward finally reveals a modified version of the truth, they realize they have all the tools necessary to ensure they're not the ones going down for this crime...

Ward delivers the unsent love letter to a local policewoman, causing her to begin suspecting Hughie and asking Emerson (who'd been staying with him) to dig around the man's residence for more evidence. It's in this search that he finds Maria's passport, not-so discreetly hidden in the house's aquarium by Elvira when she'd slept over. Unaware of these developments, Hughie's research leads him to a conclusion that he brings to the local police: the strange deaths that have befallen the town's residents in recent months were perpetrated by the same killer. Kilraven has a serial killer on their hands! At least for now, Hughie will never know just how correct he was as the letter, the passport, and the eventual discovery of the missing gun he'd been keeping in his office lead to his arrest for the murder of Maria Riedle. His last hope lies in Mallory testifying that he paid her to steal Maria's bag, providing him with an alibi for that night. Unfortunately, at that moment, Mallory snags 20,000 euros during a drug sale gone wrong, swiftly hopping on a bus and escaping to the Dublin airport with the cash and putting her involvement with the murder behind her.

With Mallory gone and no other local willing to testify for him, Hughie is wrongfully imprisoned while Elvira and Ward celebrate. When it's revealed that Hughie was embezzling from the newspaper (turns out the owners hadn't known he'd moved his workers from salary to pay-per-article) he loses his chance at bail and faces prison for a crime he did not commit. Funnily enough, it's the discovery of his financial misdeeds that makes him suspect that Elvira may be the cause of the murders he'd uncovered. Was the woman desperate enough for money to actually cause obituaries? He's not the only person with questions, as Emerson is shown to still suspect Ward of having something to do with the murder. When he questions him about getting food poisoning from the local bar, the alibi Elvira had given him for that night, Ward doesn't seem to know what he's talking about. This piques Emerson's interest, but with him prepping to create a documentary surrounding the Riedle case and Hughie in jail, it's unclear whether either has the time or resources to reveal the truth. As the season ends, one thing is clear: unless someone begins to connect Elvira to her crimes — and quickly — Kilraven's number of unsolved murders will climb faster than anybody could expect...

