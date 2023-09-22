The Big Picture In the trailer for Obituary, Elvira, a journalist in a struggling newspaper, resorts to proactive measures by killing off unpleasant villagers to write obituaries.

With her pay per obituary, Elvira's plan yields results until the paper's crime reporter gets suspicious, complicating matters for her.

The dark comedy miniseries stars Siobhán Cullen, Ronan Raftery, Michael Smiley, Danielle Galligan, and David Ganly, premiering on Hulu later this year.

Obituary writer Elvira Clancy starts drumming up business the old-fashioned way in the trailer for Hulu's Obituary. The Irish dark comedy miniseries will premiere on the streamer later this year. As seen in the trailer, Elvira (Siobhán Cullen) is a journalist who enjoys her quiet life writing obituaries for a small-town newspaper. Unfortunately, like so many print media outlets, the paper is struggling, and her pay is subsequently cut, meaning she's paid per obituary.

In Killraven, a town of five thousand people, there simply aren't that many deaths to report on...at least, there aren't until Elvira starts getting proactive, killing off the town's least-pleasant citizens. Arranging her murders to look like accidents, mishaps, and suicides, Elvira soon has all sorts of material to write. Unfortunately for her, the paper's new crime reporter, Emerson Stafford (Ronan Raftery) starts to get suspicious - just as Elvira's developing a romantic interest in him. The series will also star Michael Smiley, Danielle Galligan, and David Ganly. It will premiere on Hulu later this year, after debuting on the Irish TV channel RTÉ on September 26.

Who Are the Stars of Obituary?

Lead actor Cullen is fresh off the Irish comedy-drama series The Dry, and also appeared in the sci-fi miniseries Origin and the horror film The Limehouse Golem. She is next slated to star alongside Will Forte in the comedy series Bodkin, which is produced by Barack and Michelle Obama. Raftery starred as John Irving on the first season of AMC's horror series The Terror, and also appeared in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Mortal Engines, and Captain America: The First Avenger. Smiley appeared in The Lobster, Rogue One, A Field in England, and Gunpowder Milkshake; he recently recurred on Bad Sisters. Galligan made appearances on Game of Thrones and Krypton, and currently stars as Nina Zenik on Shadow and Bone. Ganly has appeared on Moon Knight and The Crown, and provided voices for the Assassin's Creed video games.

Image via Hulu

Obituary will consist of six episodes, all of which were written by Irish screenwriter Ray Lawlor, and will be directed by John Hayes (Doctor Who) and Oonagh Kearney (Vardy v Rooney). Laurent Boissel and Paddy Hayes will executive produce, while Nell Green will produce the series. It will be produced by APC (Wolf) and Magamedia (Shelter).

Obituary will premiere on Hulu later this year, after debuting on RTÉ September 26. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the trailer below.