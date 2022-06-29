They have fought supervillains and werewolves, now it is time to face their toughest challenge yet, defusing a bomb. Nick Zano (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow) and Shelley Hennig (Teen Wolf) have reportedly been cast to star in the upcoming “high-octane action-comedy” for Netflix, Obliterated. The series is the latest project from the trio of creators behind the critically acclaimed and fan-beloved series Cobra Kai.

Obliteration is said to be an eight-episode hour-long comedy about an “elite Special Forces team.” When the team successfully prevents a deadly attack in Las Vegas, they celebrate with all the booze, drugs, and sex the city has to offer. Only for them to discover mid-party that there is still an active bomb out there. To save the day, the team must pull themselves together long enough to do their jobs.

Zano is said to be playing the leader of the team, Chad McKnight, who is greatly loved and respected by his team. McKnight has a reputation for being a party animal and when the time comes he must put that aside to lead his intoxicated team. Hennig will be playing a by-the-books CIA agent in charge of overseeing the Special Forces team who gets caught up in the party atmosphere before finding out there is still an active bomb.

Zano is best known for playing the superhero Steel in DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. He also starred in the sitcom What I Like About You and has had roles in other shows like Minority Report, Happy Endings, and 902190. Zano’s film credits include The Final Destination, 10 Years, and College.

Hennig is best known for her role in the MTV series Teen Wolf and has recently been announced to return for the reunion movie Teen Wolf: The Movie. Her recent credits include The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window, Mythic Quest, Unfriended, Ouji, and When We First Met.

Obliterated is coming from the Cobra Kai creative team of Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald, with all three serving as writers and creators on the series. Before coming together to create Cobra Kai, Heald wrote films like Hot Tub Time Machine and Hurwitz and Schlossberg previously worked together on writing the Harold & Kumar trilogy. Dina Hillier will be executive producing the series alongside Hurwitz, Schlossberg, and Heald.

Obliterated is expected to begin filming this summer. Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on this project.