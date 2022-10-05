The cast for Netflix's Obliterated, which is currently in production from the creators of Cobra Kai, grows even more extensive as eleven actors have joined the upcoming action-comedy series as recurring guest roles, rounding out the ensemble for the show. In a recurring guest role, Carl Lumbly, who previously starred in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier as Isaiah Bradley, will appear as CIA Director Langdon, the boss and mentor to Ava, played by Shelley Hennig (Unfriended).

Alongside Lumbly, David Costabile (Billions) also joins the series as Maddox, a black market operative who also serves as an advisory to the show's heroes. Costa Ronin, who previously starred in Homeland, will play Ivan Koslov, an arms dealer who always manages to stay one step ahead of the team due to his natural charm and cunning wits. Lindsey Kraft (Grace and Frankie) will also appear in the series as Yani, a talented lounge singer with a heart of gold, with Minnie Mills (The Summer I Turned Pretty), who plays Jen, the daughter of Paul (Eugene Kim), who accidentally puts herself in the middle of one of her dad's missions. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D actor Tobias Jelinek will play Ehren, a lethal "one-man Swiss Army Knife."

Additional cast members of the upcoming series include Virginia Madsen (Sideways) as Marge with Lori Petty, who starred in Orange is the New Black, as Crazy Susan. Keston John, who will be seen later this year in Avatar: The Way of Water, will play Mr. Dugan alongside Clive Standen (Taken) as Liam and Ivan G’vera (The Defeated) as Vlad.

The new additions to the series join previously announced cast members, including Hennig and Nick Zano (The Final Destination). Paola Lázaro, who played Juanita Sanchez in The Walking Dead, also stars in the series with Alyson Gorske (Jungle Run), Terrence Terrell (Batwoman), Kimi Rutledge (Half Sisters), and C. Thomas Howell (The Outsiders).

Series creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald, who previously collaborated on Cobra Kai, will also serve as writers for the series. They also executive produce alongside Dina Hillier of Counterbalance Entertainment.

With the series still in production, no official release date for Obliterated has been set. Check out the official synopsis for the show and Collider's interview with the series' creators below.