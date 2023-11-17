The Big Picture The creators of Obliterated decided not to include Cobra Kai actors in the new series because of its "bad-boy" energy and lack of morals, wanting to keep their "kids" away from negative influences.

However, Courtney Henggeler, who plays Daniel LaRusso's wife in Cobra Kai, made a cameo in Obliterated because she was shadowing directors to kick off her directing career.

Obliterated is a wild and risqué action-comedy series about a special forces team partying in Vegas after stopping a bomb, only to realize they disassembled a fake.

As trio of writers and showrunners Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald sat down to discuss their new action-comedy series Obliterated, Collider's Perri Nemiroff couldn't help but ask the question on everyone’s minds: Will we see Cobra Kai actors in the new series? To our surprise, the answer was no. But it turns out that the team had a good reason for it.

As probably happens in your life, you must have friends and family members that you associate with some kind of activities while others would never be a good fit. This is what happened with Cobra Kai and Obliterated. Since the new series has more of a “bad-boy” kind of energy, Heald, Hurwitz and Schlossberg didn’t want their precious “kids” to be mixed up with bad influences. Schlossberg summed it up best:

"It's like you want to keep your kids away from the drugs and the alcohol. ‘Cobra Kai’ is a show where every episode has morals at its core, and ‘Obliterated’ is a show that's all about a lack of morals and a wild, risqué time. So, there was something icky about having one of our ‘Cobra Kai’ actors in this world."

Only One 'Cobra Kai' Cast Member Makes a Cameo on 'Obliterated'

While we all understand their need to preserve their Cobra Kai family’s innocence, Hurwitz did reveal that there was one cast member who made a cameo in Obliterated, but it was for a very specific reason: Courtney Henggeler, who plays Amanda LaRusso, can be seen briefly in one of the Obliterated episodes. According to Hurwitz, that happened because the actor was shadowing a director to kick off her directing career as well. Since she was on the set anyway, they decided to put her in.

As the trailer made it clear, Obliterated definitely has a very different energy from Cobra Kai. The story centers around an elite special forces team that decide to party like there’s no tomorrow in Vegas because they managed to stop a bomb from exploding. The problem is, after getting drunk and doing every drug they could think of, they discover that they disassembled a fake and their mission is still unfinished. The cast features Nick Zano (DC's Legends of Tomorrow), Shelley Hennig (Teen Wolf), C. Thomas Howell (SEAL Team), Kimi Rutledge (Shrill), Paola Lázaro (The Walking Dead), Terrence Terrell (B Positive), Alyson Gorske (Shrinking) and Eugene Kim (Animal Kingdom).

Netflix premieres Obliterated on November 30. You can check out the trailer below:

Obliterated Release Date November 30, 2023 Cast Nick Zano, Shelley Hennig Main Genre Action Genres Comedy Seasons 1 Streaming Service(s) Netflix Showrunner Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, Josh Heald

