The Big Picture Obliterated is a raunchy and fun Netflix action series that pays homage to classic 2000s comedies and unlikely action heroes like Will Ferrell, Vince Vaughn, and Jack Black.

The series follows a team of special agents who, after partying too hard in Las Vegas, realize the bomb they deactivated was a fake, and must now find the real bomb before it goes off.

Obliterated is filled with laugh-out-loud moments, shocking amounts of nudity, and a talented ensemble cast that delivers breakout star performances.

Obliterated is not your typical Netflix action series. It's silly, raunchy, and downright disgusting at times. A call back to the old days of the 2000s when the likes of Will Ferrell, Vince Vaughn, and Jack Black ruled the big screen with classic raunchy comedies and unlikely action heroes, this series is undeniably fun. Netflix is known as a prestigious streaming platform for serious content, delivering the best of all genres while shining above the rest where crime and action are concerned. That's why Obliterated is such a breath of fresh air. Deliciously dividing viewers and critics alike, some have argued the show is one of the worst shows of the year, while others find it to be a blisteringly original action series that finally stops taking itself so seriously. Either way, whether you wind up hating it or loving it, Obliterated is worth watching. When a joint special operations team comes together to celebrate their victorious mission of stopping a nuclear bomb from going off in Las Vegas, Sin City turns on them by transforming the night into a literal nightmare. It's an addicting rush of highs and lows as the agents go through benders, trips, and withdrawals while trying to save the world — one bad acid trip at a time.

Coming from the minds of Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald, the trio has created an homage to beloved blockbuster classics of yesterday, like The Other Guys, Tropic Thunder, and Pineapple Express. The latter's influence is most evident, as the team of scruffy special-op agents gets drunk, partaking in too much Mary Jane and other drugs, just to find out they did not succeed in their mission of ending a nuclear threat in Las Vegas. There's nothing more dangerous than a trained killer; add hallucinations, hangovers, and paranoia on top of it, and you've got full-blown, out-of-control monsters. The series is laugh-out-loud funny, raunchier than any series in recent memory with shocking amounts of nudity, and has a rag-tag team of characters thanks to a hilarious ensemble cast.

'Obliterated' Is a Modern, 2000s Buddy Action Comedy

Obliterated features a team of deadly crime-fighting special agents who all also happen to be extremely irresponsible, drunk assassins. The ensemble cast stars Shelley Hennig, Nick Zano, Kimi Rutledge, C. Thomas Howell, Terrence Terrel, Paola Lázaro, and Eugene Kim. Hennig and Zano lead the team as Agents Ava Winters and Chad McKnight, and if that doesn't scream spy espionage farce, what does? Agent Winters leads her team on a top-secret mission in the heart of Las Vegas as they track and locate a dangerous crew of Russians planning to detonate a nuclear bomb that will wipe out the entire city. As a charismatic Zano plays opposite Hennig as Agent McKnight, the two constantly butt heads, and add their own charming twists to the opposites attract theory.

As the entire team goes undercover at one of Las Vegas's notorious pool parties, they locate and disarm the bomb — or so they think. Riding the high of a successful mission, the team decides to live out their last night by partying it up in Sin City. Their brilliant idea involves taking various colorful pills that would make any member of the Matrix shudder, chugging countless bottles of champagne, and engaging in forbidden romances within the crew. Unfortunately, a drunk Agent Winters receives information that they disarmed a decoy bomb, and the real threat is still on the loose in Las Vegas. Now, the crew has one night and one night only to find the real bomb before it goes off in the morning, drunk or not.

Though it's a comedy, there are still plenty of heart-rendering action sequences and gross villains, making Obliterated feel like a much more fun, tripped-out, B-movie Bond flick. Featuring a cast of relative unknowns, the series is rich with breakout star performances and harkens back to the peak of 2000s comedies as this team of drunk, drugged-out agents has one night to locate and disarm a nuclear bomb in Las Vegas. Eugene Kim particularly steals the show as straight-edged helicopter pilot Paul Young. Believing himself to be the only sober one within the crew, it turns out he unknowingly ate an entire bowl of LSD-laced guacamole at the lethal after-party. His gradual descent into madness is a slow-burning comedic thriller all on its own as he puts not only himself, but the entire crew at great risk, and hallucinates a grinning, green demon voiced by none other than Jason Mantzoukas.

Obliterated also contains all the great formulaic elements of a spy thriller-comedy — including a secret romance between the two lead agents, Winters and McKnight, a military sniper with a secret heart of gold, and an epic bromance that is reminiscent of past partnerships like Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg, or Owen Wilson and Ben Stiller. But this time, the series leaves behind the toxic masculinity and objectification of women by putting it in the backseat. Now, women lead the pack, it's okay for men to cry, and they all kick a lot of serious butt in the process, including the misogynistic ideals that ruled the blockbusters of yesteryear.

'Obliterated' Is One of Netflix's Best Action Series in Recent Years

Picture James Bond going on his most important mission, but he’s on a cocktail of drugs, champagne, and god knows what else. Obliterated is a far cry from any kind of action series Netflix has done in the past. Typically aiming for serious, prestige series like The Night Agent or Narcos, this action comedy finds hilarity in handling explosives and helicopters with slapstick comedy and malfunctioning bodies. Normally, in action shows, an agent’s greatest asset is their body and mind, but in Obliterated, the series masterfully depicts what would happen if a team of highly skilled agents lose control of their assets, and are left to fight through the fog of mushrooms and unbelievable hunger thanks to a bad case of the munchies.

While Obliterated first trended for its shocking use of nudity and violence in fights set across sauna rooms and dingy diner bathrooms, the show is inventive and original, daring to push boundaries (even if it's for how many naked bodies can be packed into one single episode). Given that it's from the minds behind the Netflix action-comedy series, Cobra Kai, it's no surprise they nail the bloodshed and funny one-liners once more with this series.

One of the best fights comes towards the latter part of the season, where the crew goes to a diner just in hopes of finally eating some pancakes to conquer the munchies, but finds themselves in a showdown with a bunch of off-the-clock Elvis impersonators instead. While the hungover crew may lack the grace of Jason Bourne or Ethan Hunt as they rip sideburns and capes from the various Kings of Rock and Roll, they've still got a lot of heart. Turns out Elvis can throw a wicked right hook, and the absurdity of the moment is just one of the many times the series rises above the ordinary to become something extraordinary. Unfolding in real-time as each hour of the night passes, Obliterated flies by and will undoubtedly have viewers going on a bender of their own as they stay up, consuming it all in one night.

