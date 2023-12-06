The Big Picture Chad McKnight, played by Nick Zano, is the standout character in Obliterated, known for his scars, accolades, and ability to let loose.

The Cobra Kai creators brought together a colorful team for their new action comedy series Obliterated. However, one particular character stands out front and center in the marketing material - Chad McKnight. Played by DC's Legends of Tomorrow star Nick Zano, he has the scars and accolades to prove his mettle in dangerous situations, but he also knows how to let loose, as seen in the show's official poster where he's quickly downing a bottle of beer. This hard-partyer may be totally wasted in the trailer, but the series' stunt coordinator Marcus Young says he can definitely take a hit or two.

During an interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, Young went as far as comparing Zano's character to Brad Pitt's portrayal of Tyler Durden in the David Fincher classic Fight Club. Granted, McKnight isn't planning on leading a terrorist organization or blowing up buildings to fulfill his twisted ideals. The story of Obliterated revolves around him and his teammates discovering that a bomb they diffused in Las Vegas wasn't real and that they now have to cut their celebratory debauchery short to save the day, even if they're drunk and/or high out of their minds. What is similar about McKnight and Durden for Young, however, is that McKnight can take a lot of punishment and still get back up, ready to keep fighting harder than before.

"Ooh, let's start with Nick's character, McKnight," Young replied when asked about the different fighting styles of each character. "He's the heart and soul of the team, but he's also the Energizer Bunny; he takes a lick and he keeps on ticking, which makes him like Brad Pitt in Fight Club. He's always getting smashed, and, 'Ah! Hit me again!'" Young particularly loves how distinct the members of the Obliterated team are from one another, even if they're pulling from existing characters outside the show. "So, I think Nick's created his own character, whether it's kind of based off of that or not, for the series, and that actually is a real juxtaposition with the other people like Trunk, which is brutal and just picking guys up and slamming guys."

'Obliterated' Has Fun With Its Characters and Action

As Obliterated is an action comedy, there's an express focus on having some wild fun with the fight scenes and the characters who take part in them. Young was able to tease one of the climactic moments of the first season involving Shelley Hennig's Ava Winters. "With Anastasia, her character is this Russian spy, but she can't give it away that she is, and then, when her and Shelley go at it at the end, I just wanted to make that a fun chick fight on the top of a hotel."

Creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald ensured the team they chose for the series would mesh well and bring out the best in each other for the comedy. Rounding out the main cast are C. Thomas Howell, Kimi Rutledge, Paola Lázaro, Terrence Terrell, Alyson Gorske, and Eugene Kim. Obliterated also features a starry recurring cast spearheaded by recent The Fall of the House of Usher star Carl Lumbly alongside Costa Ronin, David Costabile, Lindsey Kraft, Tobias Jelinek, Minnie Mills, and Jason Mantzoukas with Virginia Madsen, Lori Petty, Clive Standen, Ivan G’vera, Keston John, and Micahel Landes as guest stars.

Obliterated is streaming on Netflix now. Read our full guide here for everything you need to know heading into the Cobra Kai creators' new project. Check out the trailer above.

Obliterated An elite special forces team who thwarts a deadly threat to Las Vegas. After their celebratory party, filled with booze, drugs, and sex, the team discovers that the bomb they deactivated was a fake. The now intoxicated team has to fight through their impairments, overcome their personal issues, find the real bomb, and save the world. Release Date November 30, 2023 Cast Nick Zano, Shelley Hennig, Kimi Rutledge, C. Thomas Howell Main Genre Comedy Seasons 1

