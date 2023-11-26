The minds behind Cobra Kai are back with a brand-new Netflix series entitled Obliterated. The upcoming show is set to debut at the end of this month, bringing an R-rated, "high-octane action-comedy" to the streaming platform. Obliterated follows a special forces team that must stop a threat they weren't fully expecting. And they're going to have quite an uphill battle in doing so. Before Obliterated's debut later this month, we compiled everything we know about the series, including the release date, cast, crew, and more.

When and Where Is Obliterated Releasing?

Obliterated will premiere on Thursday, November 30, exclusively on Netflix. As is routine with the original series from the streamer, viewers can expect it to arrive at 3 a.m. ET/midnight PT. Currently, viewers can choose between three different streaming plans to watch Obliterated. The lowest tier is Standard with ads, which costs $6.99 USD per month. It can be used on two devices. The next highest tier is Standard ad-free, which is $15.49 monthly for two devices. The most expensive plan is Premium, at $19.99 per month. It works across six devices and offers the best video quality.

How Many Episodes Is 'Obliterated'?

Obliterated Season 1 will consist of eight episodes in total. Each episode will be approximately one hour long.

Watch the Trailer for 'Obliterated'

The official trailer for Obliterated debuted on September 27, following about a month after Netflix shared the first look at the series. The trailer quickly introduces the action viewers can expect from the series, focusing on the team during a tense few moments as they defuse the fake bomb. Following their exciting perceived victory, they head off to a party, where the night takes a hectic and slightly strange turn (who ordered the live camel?). Of course, their fun is dashed when they receive an ominous phone call from a mystery person alerting them that the real bomb is still set to explode. As the team jumps back into action, they still work through their mission with what seems to be surprising effectiveness, considering how impaired nearly all of them are. Moreover, the trailer looks at the team’s dynamic and the more adult tone Obliterated has, a shift from the creators’ more family-oriented tone with Cobra Kai.

Earlier this month, Netflix debuted a new clip from Obliterated during this year’s Geeked Week event. The clip occurs sometime after the team has been warned about the real bomb. With no time to waste, Ava stops an oncoming party bus while Chad clears it out. However, the party won’t continue, as the group is instead focused on chasing after another vehicle. Though the clip doesn’t expressly reveal who the characters on the run are, they may likely have something to do with the bomb or be associated with whoever is responsible.

What Is 'Obliterated' About?

Obliterated follows an elite special forces team after they have just quelled a deadly bomb threat to Las Vegas. With their mission officially accomplished, the team decided to celebrate with a party fueled primarily by drugs, sex, and alcohol. However, their good time is abruptly ended when they learn that the bomb they deactivated was a fake, meaning the real one is still out there somewhere. So, as Las Vegas may still potentially explode, the team heads out to find the real target. While they do, they must fight through their intoxication and confront personal issues before the city is destroyed.

During an earlier interview with Netflix, the series creator Jon Hurwitz touched upon the inspiration behind Obliterated, sharing that it was a movie-turned-television series so that the characters received proper attention and storylines:

"'Obliterated' was originally a movie idea that Hayden [Schlossberg] and I were going to write over a decade ago. It started with us thinking about the kinds of heroes who anonymously and selflessly risk their lives for our country every day, while the rest of us gawk at and idolize trainwreck reality TV stars, DJs, and Instagram models. We liked the idea of making a movie that humanized these heroes — ‘they’re fuck ups just like us!’ — while giving them the props and recognition they deserve. But every time we tried to write the movie version, we felt like we had way too much material for 90 minutes. We didn’t want to just tell the story of the commando or the CIA agent. We wanted to spend equal time focusing on the rest of the team — the helicopter pilot, the tech specialist, the bomb deactivator."

Who Is in the Cast of 'Obliterated'?

Obliterated features a hefty ensemble cast across its core team, recurring cast, and guest stars. Starting with the lead cast, Nick Zano plays Chad McKnight, the SEAL team leader. Most recently, Zano starred in The CW’s DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which ran for seven seasons. He’s also known for shows like Minority Report and One Big Happy. Shelley Hennig portrays Ava, a CIA agent and co-leader of the special forces team. Hennig’s other credits include Teen Wolf and Teen Wolf: The Movie, Dollface, and more. Paola Lázaro plays Angela, the team’s sniper. Before Obliterated, Lázaro starred in The Walking Dead, with roles in movies like Black Bear and shows like Lethal Weapon. Terrence Terrell plays Trunk, Chad’s best friend. He recently guest starred in The Best Man: The Final Chapters and starred in B Positive. Kimi Rutledge takes on Maya, an NSA tech and skilled hacker. She has starred in several short films, with a feature role earlier this year in Half Sisters. Alyson Gorske, who recently appeared in The Puppetman and Shrinking, plays Lana. C. Thomas Howell portrays Hagerty, the team’s bomb tech. Howell is best known for his role in the adaptation of The Outsiders. Much more recently, his credits include Netflix’s Old Dads, recurring roles in Criminal Minds and SEAL Team, and more. Eugene Kim rounds out the main cast as Paul, the team’s helicopter pilot. He has guest starred in several series such as Magnum P.I., Animal Kingdom, The Lincoln Lawyer, and more.

Carl Lumbly kicks off the recurring cast, playing CIA director James Langdon. Lumbly most recently starred in Netflix’s The Fall of the House of Usher, with other credits like Supergirl and Doctor Sleep. Costa Ronin plays Ivan, a Russian arms dealer. He is well-known for projects including The Americans, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and more. Other recurring cast includes David Costabile (Billions, Suits), Lindsey Kraft (Grace and Frankie, Why Women Kill), Tobias Jelinek (The Resurrection of Charles Manson, Stranger Things), Minnie Mills (The Summer I Turned Pretty), and Jason Mantzoukas (Big Mouth, HouseBroken).

Rounding out the ensemble as guest stars are Lori Petty (Station Eleven, Orange Is the New Black), Virginia Madsen (2021 Candyman, Designated Survivor), Clive Standen (Vikings, The Morning Show), Ivan G’vera (Days of Our Lives, The Defeated), Keston John (Avatar: The Way of the Water, In the Dark), and Micahel Landes (Cruel Summer, Angel Has Fallen).

Speaking to Netflix, creator Hayden Schlossberg stated that working with an ensemble for Obliterated was “pure joy,” giving overall praise for the entire cast.

“We purposely looked for actors who were fearless and ready to give it their all, so when we put them all together it was like a dream team. There was instant chemistry, and we all quickly found a rhythm and banter — on and off set. Each actor had their moment in the spotlight so there was a lot of cheering each other on and teasing. By the end of the shoot, we had been through such a fun, memorable journey, and we all can’t wait to work together again.”

Who Created Obliterated?

Obliterated hails from Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald, all three of whom also serve as showrunners, executive producers, writers, and directors for the series. Along with Obliterated, the trio are currently well-known for creating Netflix’s Karate Kid continuation series Cobra Kai, which is on track to release its sixth and final season sometime in 2024. Additionally, all three previously worked together as producers for the features Blockers and Plan B. Schlossberg and Hurwitz’s credits also include the Harold & Kumar movies and American Reunion.

Alongside Hurwitz, Schlossberg, and Heald, Dina Hillier serves as executive producer. She previously worked with the trio on Cobra Kai and Plan B. Other series directors include America Young (The Horror of Dolores Roach, Barbie Vlogger), Sherwin Shilati (National Treasure: Edge of History, Lucifer), and Joel Novoa (Cobra Kai, Implacables: Mexico). Abraham Martinez (National Treasure: Edge of History, Queen of the South) serves as director of photography. The score was composed by Cobra Kai’s Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson. Sony Pictures Television produced.