The creators of Cobra Kai are striking hard with a new Netflix series, Obliterated. The series was announced in May 2022, and this year it's finally heading to our screens. The action-comedy is set to debut in just a few months on Thursday, November 30. The first season is eight episodes each at a one-hour runtime. Ahead of Obliterated's premiere, Netflix shared the first round of first look images.

Obliterated centers on an elite special forces team who successfully prevent a deadly threat to Las Vegas. So, naturally, they throw a party to celebrate their victory. In the midst of their alcohol, drug, and sex fueled celebration, they learn the bomb they thought they deactivated was actually a fake. The real one is still out there. Now, the team must track down and defuse the actual bomb, all while battling their intoxication and confronting personal issues along the way. Easy.

The new images offer just a small glimpse at the chaos to come from Obliterated as the group searches for the bomb. Many of the images showcase the group in action — from literally carrying each other out of sticky situations, running towards more, and coming up with a plan — or trying to, anyway. Additionally, the images offer a look at the Las Vegas setting, teasing some big crowds that may potentially become obstacles as the team tries to save everyone in the area from the actual threat at hand. Plus, what's Vegas without some busy streets?

Obliterated is created, written, co-showrun, and executive produced by Cobra Kai's Josh Heald, Hayden Schlossberg, and Jon Hurwitz. Hurwitz and Schlossberg serve as series directors alongside Josh Heald, with Dina Hillier as executive producer. The series reunites them with Sony Pictures Television, who produced Oblierated as well as Cobra Kai. The series regular cast includes Nick Zano, Shelley Hennig, C. Thomas Howell, Kimi Rutledge, Paola Lázaro, Terrence Terrell, Alyson Gorske, and Eugene Kim.

Obliterated Is a Different Kind of Throwback for Its Creators

Where Heald, Schlossberg, and Hurwitz hit on a more family-friendly nostalgia with Cobra Kai, Obliterated will be a little bit different this time around — and it's definitely not one for the kids. During an earlier interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, the trio shared what to expect from Obliterated. Hurwitz shared that "it's a throwback to all the kind of work" that he, Heald, and Schlossberg did earlier in their careers. He likened Obliterated to "R-rated summer blockbuster comedies come out in theaters ... It's the throwback to those action movies of our youth as well." He teased a fun and wild show that's "gonna surprise people."

Obliterated premieres Thursday, November 30 on Netflix. Check out the rest of the images below: