Netflix's Geeked Week is well underway, with the third annual edition running through Sunday, November 12. The week-long event showcases a plethora of upcoming and returning original television series and movies from the streamer. Throughout the event, Netflix is giving viewers new clips and trailers, images and teaser art, behind-the-scenes extras, and other updates. Today, the streamer shared a new clip from its forthcoming series Obliterated, which debuts November 30. The series will consist of eight hour-long episodes.

From the creators of Cobra Kai, Obliterated centers on an elite special forces team who have just completed their latest mission: defusing a bomb that could destroy Las Vegas. With nothing else left to worry about for now, the team parties it up, embarking on a drug, alcohol, and sex-fueled journey. Their fun is quickly derailed, though, when they learn the bomb they defused was a fake and the real one is still out there somewhere. So, utterly intoxicated, they head out to find the real bomb before it's too late. Along the way, they must contend with their party-induced impairments and face other personal obstacles.

The clip follows the group after leaving their premature celebration to commandeer a party bus. This time, there's no partying happening as they chase after another vehicle. While the clip is a brief one, it continues to show a bit of the dynamic between the group in how they approach certain situations. Additionally, it offers a bigger glimpse at two characters who are presumably part of the plot to blow up Las Vegas. Why they're on the run from the team, though, has yet to be revealed.

Who Stars in 'Obliterated'?

Series regulars include Nick Zano as Chad, Shelley Hennig as Ava, C. Thomas Howell as Hagerty, Kimi Rutledge as Maya, Paola Lázaro as Angela, Terrence Terrell as Trunk, Alyson Gorske as Lana, and Eugene Kim as Paul. Recurring cast members feature Carl Lumbly, David Costabile, Lindsey Kraft, Costa Ronin, Tobias Jelinek, Minnie Mills, and Jason Mantzoukas. Guest stars include Lori Petty, Virginia Madsen, Clive Standen, Ivan G'vera, Keston John, and Michael Landes.

Obliterated was created by Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald, the trio behind Netflix's Karate Kid continuation series Cobra Kai. The trio also act as showrunners, executive producers, directors, and writers for Obliterated. Dina Hillier executive produces, with America Young, Sherwin Shilati, and Joel Novoa as directors. Sony Pictures Television produced.

Obliterated premieres November 30 on Netflix. Watch the sneak peek below:

