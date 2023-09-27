The Big Picture Obliterated is an upcoming action-comedy series on Netflix about a special forces team that must search for a real bomb after mistakenly defusing a fake one during a wild party.

The trailer showcases a team that works well together, but is also a bit arrogant. Despite their intoxicated state, they still manage to get the job done.

Created by the same team behind Cobra Kai, Obliterated promises to be a mix of explosive action, raunchy humor, and personal character development. Premiering on November 30.

Only a couple of months remain until the minds behind Cobra Kai bring their newest series, Obliterated, to Netflix. The explosive action-comedy follows an elite group of people whose night of partying gets turned upside down. Ahead of the series premiere on November 30, Netflix has released the trailer.

Obliterated takes viewers through the chaotic celebration of an elite special forces team who have just saved the city from a bomb threat. Except, not really. What they actually defused was a fake, and the real threat is still out there somewhere. So, the team — incredibly out of it and still in the haze of what was generally a drug, sex, and alcohol-fueled party — must cut their victory lap short and search for the actual bomb before it destroys Las Vegas. Along the way, the group will face the uphill challenge of working while wasted. To top things off, they still need to learn a lesson and will come head-to-head with unaddressed personal issues.

The trailer begins as the group defuses the fake bomb — which really seemed too easy to be a real bomb, but they don't know that (yet). What the fake success does show, though, is that this a team that seems to mesh well with each other. They're also a bit cocky, but when you're as good at your job as they are, it's warranted enough. Cue their victory party capped off with an ominous message about the real "five kiloton nuclear device" just waiting to go off. As the trailer continues, the pressure is on for the team, but even in their condition, they still manage to do a pretty decent job getting things done. If the trailer is any indication, Obliterated will be a solid blend of action and comedy, with just as many fistfights and explosions as raunchy and ridiculous humor.

The Elite Team Behind 'Obliterated'

Image via Netflix

Obliterated is created, written, showrun, executive produced, and directed by Cobra Kai trio Hayden Schlossberg, Josh Heald, and Jon Hurwitz. They executive produce alongside Dina Hillier, who also served as a co-producer on Cobra Kai and produced Plan B. Sony Pictures Television produced. Obliterated stars Nick Zano (DC's Legends of Tomorrow), Shelley Hennig (Teen Wolf: The Movie), C. Thomas Howell (SEAL Team), Kimi Rutledge (Half Sisters), Paola Lázaro (The Walking Dead), Terrence Terrell (B Positive), Alyson Gorske (Shrinking), and Eugene Kim (Donny's Bar Mitzvah).

Obliterated premieres globally on November 30 on Netflix. Watch the trailer below: