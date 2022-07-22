Production has begun for the upcoming Netflix comedy series Obliterated which will see the reunion between creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald who previously collaborated on Cobra Kai. The series will be produced by Sony Pictures Television.

The series will feature Alyson Gorske (Jungle Run) as Lana, a Vegas party girl who gets swept up with a special forces team. Joining Gorske includes Thomas Howell, who previously appeared in The Punisher, as Hagerty, an Army Explosives technician. Eugene Kim, best known as Dr. Midj on Brooklyn Nine-Nine also joins the cast as Paul Yung, an Air Force pilot embedded with the team.

Paola Lázaro, who previously starred in The Walking Dead, will play Angela Gomez, a talented Marine sniper with Terrence Terrell (B Positive) set to star as Trunk, a Navy SEAL. Amalia Yoo who appeared in Grand Army will portray Maya Choi, an inexperienced NSA tech expert who is out on the field for the first time. The new members join Shelley Hennig (Teen Wolf) and Nick Zano (DC's Legends of Tomorrow) who were previously announced as series regulars.

With a cast of talented actors and creators on board with the show, Obliterated could potentially be a hilarious and action packed show for audiences to look out for when it debuts on Netflix. Creators Hurwitz, Schlossberg, and Heald previously collaborated on Cobra Kai, a spinoff show of the Karate Kid franchise which focuses on the perspective of Johnny Lawrence, played by William Zabka. The series has gained a positive reception from critics and has continued for four seasons with a fifth one on the way. Now on a new show, Hurwitz, Schlossberg, and Heald will also serve as writers of the series and will be executive producing alongside Dina Hillier of Counterbalance Entertainment.

With production of the series still in its early stages, no release date has been set yet. Check out the official synopsis for the show below alongside our interview with Cobra Kai creators Hurwitz, Schlossberg, and Heald below: