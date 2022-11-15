The 2000s were a pretty huge decade for animation on television, all things considered. With more and more channels becoming dedicated to airing cartoons, many of the most beloved animated series of all time saw their debuts during this time.

Unfortunately, not every cartoon is destined for success. Whether it be a result of poor reception, weak viewership, or a change in studio interest, just as many cartoons during this time were canceled and largely forgotten to time. With nostalgia for 2000s cartoons growing more and more prominent, how about we rewind the clock and give some of these shows their proper day in the limelight?

'El-Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera' (2007)

First airing on Nickelodeon in 2007, El-Tigre was the first series helmed by Mexican animator Jorge Gutierrez. Set in Miracle City, the show follows thirteen-year-old Manny Rivera, better known as the super-powered El-Tigre, as he struggles to choose between good and evil throughout many misadventures. Despite winning several Emmys, the show was canceled only after one season.

They don't give Emmys to just anyone, and El-Tigre is proof of that. With an art style unique to the series creator, charming characters, and exciting action scenes, El-Tigre is a superhero series unlike any other, and a hidden gem in Nickelodeon's catalog.

'Camp Lazlo' (2005-2008)

Created by Rocko's Modern Life's own Joe Murray, Camp Lazlo aired on Cartoon Network from 2005 to 2008. It explores the life and hijinks of Bean Scout Lazlo and his friends during one eventful summer at Camp Kidney. While the show had a healthy run, it seems largely forgotten to time, destined to stay in the shadow of its more notable predecessor.

That is certainly a shame, because Camp Lazlo has all the humor and wackiness that Rocko became so remembered for. Whether you're familiar with the creator's prior work or not, Camp Lazlo is a joy to watch, and is sure to have you reliving that sense of summer fun.

'Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go!' (2004-2006)

Hyperforce Go! followed the titular Robot Monkey Team as they fought to rid their home of the evil known as the Skeleton King. While it looks to have had a great run on the surface, Disney canceled the show due to low ratings, leaving it on a mecha robot-sized cliffhanger.

Although it ended unresolved, don't let that deter you from giving this show a shot. This series features a fun ensemble of heroes and villains, a lovely anime-inspired look, and an evolving story, all of which help make the show just as entertaining now as it was back in 2004.

'Clerks: The Animated Series' (2000-2001)

Kevin Smith might be known as a filmmaker, but he's also a better cartoon creator than people realize. 2000's extremely short-lived Clerks animated series, which follows the characters in adventures only the world of animation could create, is proof of that. Sadly the show was canceled after only airing two episodes on ABC, who believed the series didn't fit their current crop of programming.

Whether you like Smith's films or not, this animated series is sure to make you laugh, and with only six episodes produced, it's a very easy watch as well. Throw in the fact that all the actors from the films reprise their roles, and you have a worthy addition to the View Askewniverse!

'Duck Dodgers' (2003-2005)

Based on the classic Looney Tunes short, Duck Dodgers follows the "heroic" Daffy Duck as he goes on numerous adventures in the far-off future, encountering all kinds of new (and old) faces. Though the show ran for an impressive three seasons, it has largely been forgotten in favor of its successor, 2011's The Looney Tunes Show.

Although it has a tone quite different from most Looney Tunes media, Duck Dodgers wonderfully blended the wackiness of Daffy Duck with the feel of a space opera. Not only that, but what other cartoon from the 2000s features a theme by Tom Jones and The Flaming Lips?

Buzz Lightyear of Star Command (2000-2001)

Years before Chris Evans took on the role of the iconic space ranger, there was Patrick Warburton. Airing across 65 episodes in 2000, Star Command featured Buzz Lightyear and a group of rookie rangers as they ventured to new planets and battled evildoers every week. Despite a large episode count, the episode has barely been mentioned since by Pixar, and it's unknown if the show will ever appear on Disney+.

Though the show greatly differs from the recently released movie, Buzz Lightyear of Star Command is able to stand on its own thanks to its creative storylines, and the clever writing of creators Mark McCorkle and Bob Schooley, who would later create Kim Possible. If you're hungry for more Disney sci-fi stories following Lightyear, this one will satisfy that and then some.

'Megas XLR' (2004-2005)

Everyone digs giant robots, so it's rather surprising that 2004's Megas XLR only lasted one season. Focused on two teens who pilot a robot from the future against alien invaders, Megas XLR was created after its pilot was picked by Cartoon Network viewers as the show they most wanted to see turned into a series. Viewers unfortunately didn't seem to turn out for the show, and it was canceled as a result.

Thankfully, time has been kind to this sci-fi action series, and Megas XLR has had a small but nevertheless devoted fandom in the years since its abrupt end. Given its relatable cast of characters, mecha battles, and anime aesthetic, it's not hard to see why.

'The X's' (2005-2006)

Beginning in November 2005 and ending an exact year later, The X's explores a family of spies as they struggle to balance normal life with their heroic escapades. The show was often compared to Pixar's The Incredibles at the time, and its marketing was relatively minimal. Both of these factors undoubtedly caused the show to end production after only 20 episodes.

While the show might seem like just another spy cartoon in an era where several were running, the slick art style, memorable voice cast, and rather unique family dynamic help the show stand out from its contemporaries. If you're looking for a show that's just as much action as it is comedy, why not take up a mission with the X's?

'Class of 3000' (2006-2008)

Created by none other than André 3000, Class of 3000 focuses on musician Sunny Bridges (portrayed by Andre) as he teaches a class of young musicians in Atlanta. The show sounds like a surefire hit, but it was unfortunately dealt with several production issues, including budget constraints and scheduling problems. As a result, it's not too surprising Cartoon Network decided to pull the plug on the show after only 28 episodes.

Though it had a short run, Class of 3000 has plenty of heart and humor that will keep viewers watching from beginning to end. Add in some killer songs and a vibrant look unlike anything else on Cartoon Network at the time, and you have all the makings of an underrated classic!

'Spider-Man: The New Animated Series' (2003)

The friendly-neighborhood Spider-Man has seen his fair share of cartoons over the years, but none seem more forgotten than 2003's MTV series. The show was the first to feature the character rendered in CG animation, was far more mature in tone than other Spidey shows, and was even intended to be a continuation of the first Tobey Maguire film. However, MTV felt it didn't fit in with the rest of their programming at the time, and canceled it after just thirteen episodes.

While the animation is dated and its connections to the Sam Raimi films are rather inconsequential, this Spider-Man show still has a feel that's all its own. Featuring some great guest stars and darker storylines, this is one show that's definitely worth giving a spin!

