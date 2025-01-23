The film industry is massive and contains thousands upon thousands of films, ranging from good horror flicks like Halloween to musical adaptions like Wicked. However, while this industry is rather large, this means that plenty of films—both good and bad—are overlooked in favor of more popular releases. No one is to blame for such an unfortunate occurrence; that is simply what happens when the industry is oversaturated.

On the bright side, this means that film fanatics will never grow bored or tired of film, nor will they ever run out of things to watch. Some films, while not well-written, have terrible CGI, and poor acting, are still worth the watch simply for their campiness or just out of pure enjoyment. Not every single film released is peak cinema, nor should film fanatics see the film industry as such. The film industry and its genres are ever-changing, and sometimes there's a gem hidden somewhere beneath the piles of mess. From Birdemic: Shock and Terror to Sleepaway Camp, here are obscure films that every film fanatic should see.

10 'Birdemic: Shock and Terror' (2010)

Directed by James Nguyen

Software salesman Rod (Alan Bagh) and fashion model Nathalie (Whitney Moore) are old schoolmates who have just started dating. However, as they continue their love affair, they become gradually aware of the rising catastrophe around them: hordes of birds have begun to attack Californian citizens.

Birdemic: Shock and Terror is absolutely one of the worst films to exist. But that's the thing: Birdemic is a "it's-so-bad-it's-good" kind of film. It's along the lines of Sharknado's filmography, where the CGI, the visuals, and the acting are corny but fun to watch. For those looking for a not-so-serious film that is just fun to watch, Birdemic: Shock and Terror is that kind of film.

9 'The Gingerdead Man' (2005)

Directed by Charles Band

When Sarah Leigh (Robin Sydney) sends serial killer Millard Findlemeyer (Gary Busey) to prison where he is killed via the electric chair, he comes back as a giant gingerbread cookie at Sarah's family-owned bakery. Sarah must survive the vicious attack on Sarah and find a way to get rid of him.

A hidden gem of a movie, The Gingerdead Man is another film that is so bad it's good.

A hidden gem of a movie, The Gingerdead Man is another film that is so bad it's good. Featuring a disturbing gingerbread serial killer, The Gingerdead Man is a grotesque and somewhat disturbing film with hilariously bad sequels such as Gingerdead Man 2: Passion of the Crust, Gingerdead Man 3: Saturday Night Cleaver, and Gingerdead Man vs. Evil Bong. It would be a missed opportunity not to watch this oddly-entertaining franchise.

8 'Jack Frost' (1997)

Directed by Michael Cooney

Serial killer Jack Frost (Scott MacDonald) is finally caught, detained, and imprisoned. When Jack is being driven to his execution one wintery day, the truck crashes, and Jack is dissolved by chemicals. This ultimately fuses him with the snow, making him part snowman. Jack Frost then goes on another murderous rampage.

Jack Frost is a part black comedy, part slasher film. It is also, unsurprisingly, one of the best Christmas-centered horror films to date. Even though it has bad CGI and a corny script, Jack Frost is a fun, campy film that is both disturbing and hilarious.