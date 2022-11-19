In this era of comic-book-inspired-film dominance at the box office, it is time to look back at some highly underrated cinematic gems which have paved the path to multiplex glory for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC Extended Universe.

Before the largely-unknown Black Adam took in millions on the back of Dwayne Johnson, prior to the embracing of the outstanding Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and preceding the brewing excitement associated with Henry Cavill’s return as Superman, comic book fare was looked at with a degree of derision by the wider populace. Yet, let us pay tribute to those which went before the current crop of "funny book" flicks.

'The Crow'

Released in 1994, The Crow is the story of musician Eric Draven (Brandon Lee) who rises from the dead and embarks on a mission of vengeance, seeking out those who had taken his life and that of his beloved Shelly (Sofia Shinas). Draven is aided in his quest by police officer Sergeant Albrecht (Ernie Hudson) and a mystical crow.

Based on the comic book series by James O’Barr, director Alex Proyas creates an atmospheric tale of revenge. Fittingly accompanied by a successful soundtrack featuring major hard rock acts of the time, including the likes of Nine Inch Nails, The Crow gained infamy due to the on-set death of star Lee, tragically shot during production. Amazingly, script rewrites, CGI, and the use of Lee’s stunt double allowed for the movie to be completed.

'Dredd'

Written by Alex Garland, Dredd focuses on a dystopian United States of America and, specifically, Mega-City One, populated by 800 million people. Law officers, acting as judges, juries, and executioners, attempt to maintain control of the metropolis. Judge Dredd (Karl Urban) and rookie Cassandra Anderson (Olivia Thirlby) pursue drug lord Ma-Ma (Lena Headey), but find themselves trapped in a tower block needing to overcome numerous challenges.

This endeavor, a far cry from the color and positivity of the MCU, was the second attempt to bring the British icon to the big screen after the inglorious 1995 Sylvester Stallone vehicle. The 2012 adaptation is true to the source material and Urban, seemingly torn directly from the pages of 2000 AD, plays the humorless main character with aplomb. Tensions rise as Dredd and Anderson continue on their mission.

'Timecop'

Directed by Peter Hyams and written by Dark Horse Comics’ Mike Richardson and Mark Verheiden, Timecop features action star Jean-Claude Van Damme as Max Walker, an officer of the Time Enforcement Commission. Senator Aaron McComb (Ron Silver) uses time-travel for his own ends. It rests with Walker to deal with the ambitious and dangerous political manipulator McComb.

Timecop is one of Van Damme’s better outings, aided by the clever writing of regarded comic scribes Richardson and Verheiden. The star possesses a degree of charm, while the two creative veterans deal with the notoriously difficult topic of time travel well. The opening scene grabs the viewer’s attention as a criminal from the future has gone into the past to slaughter a group of Confederate soldiers for their gold.

'Mystery Men'

Another product from Dark Horse Comics, Mystery Men involves a super team like few others. Consisting of the likes of Mr Furious (Ben Stiller), the Shoveler (William H. Macy), the Blue Raja (Hank Azaria), Invisible Boy (Kel Mitchell), the Spleen (Paul Reubens), and the Bowler (Janeane Garofalo), the group sets about saving Champion City from the crazed Casanova Frankenstein (Geoffrey Rush).

A box officer disaster, Mystery Men should not be readily dismissed. Hindsight allows one to appreciate the quality of the cast, the individual and collective brilliance not acknowledged at the time. The players would only grow in fame and regard. While an uneven product, many scenes deliver. These include the Shoveler’s inspirational oration to galvanize the team.

'The Rocketeer'

The Rocketeer, set in the late 1930s, sees stunt pilot Cliff Secord (Billy Campbell) come across a prototype rocket pack which had been stolen from the reclusive Howard Hughes (Terry O’Quinn). Secord comes to the public’s attention when he uses the rocket pack to carry out a rescue at a local air show. Subsequently, the Rocketeer becomes a target for many obsessed with the technology.

Looking at the film’s pedigree, it is extraordinary to consider it was a commercial failure. In terms of marketing, the art deco poster of the titular character soaring into the sky remains eye-catching. The cast consists of talented actors Campbell, Jennifer Connelly, Timothy Dalton, and Paul Sorvino. Based on Dave Stevens’ comic book and directed by Joe Johnston, the film harkens back to a simpler time.

'Road to Perdition'

Stemming from Max Allan Collins’ graphic novel and directed by Sam Mendes, 2002’s Road To Perdition focuses on Mike Sullivan (Tom Hanks) and his son (Tyler Hoechlin). Sullivan, an orphan, had been raised by Irish-American mobster John Rooney (Paul Newman). That said, Rooney’s own son, the aggressive Connor (Daniel Craig), believes himself to be the heir to the family business. When Mike’s son witnesses his father and Connor involved in a shooting, the Sullivan family finds itself imperiled. Sullivan, accompanied by his son, embarks on a quest for redemption.

If there were ever concerns about comic book-inspired movies lacking credibility, these were addressed by the stellar cast and direction. Hanks, Newman, Craig, Hoechlin, Jude Law, and Jennifer Jason Leigh, among others, put in exceptional performances, while Mendes follows up on American Beauty with an enthralling, troubling, and emotional tale of a father with a dark past who ultimately displays commitment to his own family above all else during the Great Depression.

'A History of Violence'

Viggo Mortensen, in a role vastly different from that of The Lord of the Rings trilogy’s Aragorn, plays diner owner Tom Stall. Stall gains much media attention when he ruthlessly handles two criminals who attempt to rob his business. Following this, an ominous figure, Carl Fogarty (Ed Harris), comes to town, accusing Stall of being a mobster. Is there more to this humble community member and family man than meets the eye?

Few comic book films have received the plaudits of A History of Violence. Nominated for a number of awards, and a recipient of others, A History of Violence has an 87% approval rating among critics on Rotten Tomatoes. The New Yorker’s David Denby was one film reviewer who praised the production. “(David) Cronenberg's direction, mirroring the split in Tom, is alternately measured and frighteningly explosive,” he said.

'Tank Girl'

Starring Lori Petty, Tank Girl also features Naomi Watts, Ice T, and Malcolm McDowell. Set in an Australia of the future dramatically affected by drought, Tank Girl revolves around Petty’s super heroine, Watts’ Jet Girl, and genetically-modified Rippers battling a group named Water and Power, which controls the Earth’s remaining water.

In 1995, Tank Girl was before its time. Prior to its debut, substantial editing to the film unfolded, some suggesting these stemmed from male producers and studio executives uncomfortable with the movie’s feminist themes. While Tank Girl performed deplorably on release, there has been much love for it since. Those who have declared their fondness for Tank Girl have highlighted its costume design, soundtrack, Petty’s outlandish performance, and the eccentricity of McDowell’s antagonist.

'300'

The product of visionaries Frank Miller and Zack Snyder, 300 is a fictionalized account of the Battle of Thermopylae in 480 BC. Gerard Butler’s King Leonidas leads his 300 Spartans against Rodrigo Santoro’s Xerxes and his 300 000 Persians. The tale, narrated by hoplite Dilios (David Wenham), covers Leonidas’ life from childhood to his inspirational sacrifice having faced insurmountable odds.

While Snyder is a divisive creator, there can be no doubting his unique take. Like the adaptation of another Miller product, Sin City, 300 is a shot-by-shot remake of the source material. While the Chicago Sun-Times’ Roger Ebert was none too impressed, saying “300 has one-dimensional caricatures”, Wendy Ide of the Times (UK) referred to it as a “handsome pantomime”, touching on its eye-catching visuals.

'From Hell'

British comic-writing legend, Alan Moore, combined with illustrator, Eddie Campbell, to create From Hell, an intricate account of the Jack the Ripper murders. The story was serialized across a decade before being made into a feature film starring Johnny Depp and Heather Graham in 2001. Depp takes on the character Frederick Abberline, the lead investigator into the murders of Whitechapel prostitutes.

The Jack the Ripper story has captivated millions for over a century. From Hell, directed by the Hughes Brothers, delves into the fascinating time and place of one of history’s most infamous serial killers. Depp’s deeply flawed protagonist uncovers a conspiracy linked to the secret society known as the Freemasons and the royal family.

